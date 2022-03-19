Halloween shots fired case cracked

Mar. 19—A Lockport man has been arrested following a five-month investigation into a shooting incident on the corner of Adams Street and East Avenue.

Lockport police responded to the scene at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 31 — Halloween night — in response to "shots fired" and discovered a two-car accident, one white vehicle, one red, with the passenger of the red vehicles pinned inside.

According to LPD, witnesses said the red vehicle "may have been" involved in a shooting. A firearm was found near the accident.

Detectives were called in and the case was labeled an ongoing investigation.

During the investigation in November, the US&J reported that the suspects involved with the Halloween gunshots were not from the area.

"That neighborhood is not prone to those types of things," LPD Chief Steve Abbott said. "But all it takes is a few bad people going through a neighborhood that could cause chaos, havoc and fear."

On March 7, the investigation was listed as completed and named the passenger in the backseat of the red vehicle as the party possessing the firearm, "a tan Glock."

Ronnie A. Koonce, 21, of 5862 South Transit Road, was charged with a felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen firearm.

Koonce reportedly fired the weapon twice at the corner of Adams Street and East Avenue.

"The men and women we got working out there are doing their job," Abbott responded to questions in November about the apparent hold-up in arresting suspects. "It just takes time and I know people don't want to hear that, but it's true."

Koonce was arrested on March 8 without incident and was booked on the charges.