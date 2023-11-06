Halloween Skull on Sale at Florida Thrift Store Is Actually Human: Cops

A shopper at a Florida thrift store noticed a skull in the Halloween section was actually human, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed over the weekend. Detectives responded to the store in North Fort Myers after the shopper, also an anthropologist, made the creepy discovery. Cops recored the skull and added in a statement that the store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased in years prior. “The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office to facilitate further testing of the skull,” the statement continued. The case is not suspicious in nature, cops said, but added no further details.

Read it at KTLA

Read more at The Daily Beast.