Halloween Trick-or-Treating: Checking for sexual offenders, predators in Florida, Georgia

As parents get their trick-or-treaters ready to head out and collect goodies, law enforcement agencies want families to be aware of the locations of sexual offenders and predators in their neighborhood.

NORTHEAST FLORIDA

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is encouraging citizens to download the FDLE Mobile App from Google Play or the Apple App Store before Halloween to search Florida’s Sexual Offender Registry. The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of eight FDLE public services featured in the mobile app. The app makes it easy for citizens to see where sexual offenders have registered a residential address in Florida.

Citizens can also access Florida’s Sexual Offender Registry online by clicking here.

Here is the information on rules that sexual offenders and predators must follow, county-by-county:

DUVAL COUNTY

The following is a list of laws that Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators in Duval County must abide by.

It is unlawful for any Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator to participate in any Halloween party or event if the event targets non-familial children.

Any person designated a Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator shall avoid all Halloween related contact with children.

All outside residential lighting must be off during the evening hours after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

No Halloween decorations can be visible from the exterior of any Sexual Offender’s or Sexual Predator’s residence.

CLAY COUNTY

Clay County has an ordinance that sexual offenders and predators must follow on Halloween, stating they must, “avoid all Halloween-related contact with children; leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 p.m. and; exhibit no exterior decorations on his or her residence to attract or entice children to the residence.”

To read the full ordinance, click here.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Johns County passed an ordinance relating to sexual offenders and Halloween that states the following:

“It is unlawful for any Sex Offender to Participate in a holiday event involving children under 18 years of age, such as: distributing candy to children or other items to children on Halloween; or wearing costumes for the primary purpose of entertaining or attracting children.”

Offenders must leave all outside lights off after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 and post a sign that states, “No candy or treats at this residence.”

Penalties for violation include either a $500 fine, 60 days in jail or both.

To read the full ordinance, click here.

NASSAU COUNTY

According to the county’s municipal code, “It is unlawful for any sex offender to participate in a holiday event involving children under eighteen (18) years of age, such as: Distributing candy to children or other items to children on Halloween; or wearing costumes for the primary purpose of entertaining or attracting children.

Any person designated a sex offender shall be required on Oct. 31 of each year to:

Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children.

Post a sign at his or her residence stating, “No candy or treats at this residence”; and

Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5:00 p.m. and exhibit no exterior decorations on the sexual offender’s residence to attract or entice children to the residence.

Holiday events in which the sexual offender is the parent, or guardian of the children involved, and no nonfamilial children are present, are exempt from this section.” Click here for more information on the ordinance.

BRADFORD COUNTY

The following information was shared by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office:

“SPECIAL NOTICE: Beginning Monday Oct. 18, we are initiating “Operation Safe Kids”. Our Sex Offender unit will be hand delivering flyers to each registered sex offender and predator in BRADFORD County advising them rules and directions during the Halloween and Fall festival season. In addition, our unit will be attending and patrolling each and every fall event to ensure the safety of our children.

“All Sexual Offenders and/or Sexual Predator are instructed NOT to participate in any Halloween activities. This includes:

• DO NOT decorate your residence or yard with Halloween décor.

• DO NOT offer children candy or treats.

• DO NOT dress in costume or Halloween attire.

• DO NOT take your children Trick-or-Treating.

• DO NOT turn on your porch light between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

• DO NOT greet any children who may come to your residence.

• Do NOT attend Halloween celebrations or festivals where there are minors present.

“Any offender found to be in violation of their conditions of supervision will be subject to arrest. Anyone with any questions may contact the Bradford County Sheriff’s office Sex Offender Unit at 904-966-6250.”

PUTNAM COUNTY

Regarding sexual offenders and Halloween, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it does notifications throughout week, and they do spot checks of people who are still under supervision.

If a case is discharged, and the person is no longer under supervision, that does not apply.

UNION COUNTY

The following information was shared by the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the City of Lake Butler will observe “Trick or Treat.”

“It is the goal of Sheriff Brad Whitehead and the Union County Sheriff’s Office that all remain safe and alert during this time of year. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is offering these safety tips for kids, parents and motorists to ensure that Halloween and the activities involved are enjoyable for all.

“Those passing out candy, please have your porch light on and ensure a safe entrance is well lit.

“RMC will be hosting Trick-or-Treating at the housing complex (there will not be a festival this year).

“TIPS FOR KIDS:

• Attend an organized event, or it is a good idea to stay in your own neighborhood, go with a friend, or in a group with an adult

• Go only to homes with lights on or Halloween decorations displayed.

• Do not eat any treats until they have been checked by an adult.

• Watch for cars when crossing the street.

“TIPS FOR PARENTS:

• Make sure your child’s costume allows freedom of movement and good visibility.

• Carrying a flashlight or light stick makes kids more visible. (Union County Sheriff’s Office will be providing light sticks the night of Halloween).

• Young children should always go with an adult.

• Insist that children trick or treat with a group.

• Before children eat any treats, check them.

“TIPS FOR MOTORISTS:

• Exercise extreme caution when driving and be alert for excited children, whose vision may be obscured by masks or costumes. Drive very slow throughout neighborhoods.

• Use caution and be aware of children while backing vehicles out of driveways or parking spaces.

• Use caution if transporting children from house to house.

“Extra patrol units will be on high alerts for speeders, drunk drivers and registered sex offenders. Specialty units with the Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring all registered Sex Offenders in Union County. They are not allowed to have any Halloween decoration and required to have their front light off during Halloween events. Other Sheriff units will be targeting potential drunk drivers.

“If you have any questions or need to report any suspicious incidents please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 386-496-2501.

“Feel free to share this information.”

SOUTHEAST GEORGIA

Georgia sexual offenders are subject to follow Georgia’s Department of Community Supervision guidelines.

One of the guidelines states, “If the offender has incidental contact with children, the offender will be civil and courteous to the child and immediately remove himself or herself from the situation.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Sexual Offender Registry can be accessed by clicking here.