Halloween weekend shootings leave at least 3 dead, over 40 injured

At least 6 people are dead and over 40 have been injured after multiple mass shootings across the country during the Halloween weekend, according to officials.

In Texarkana, Texas, three people were killed and three others were injured during a party in a room at a business in the 700 block of N. Stateline Avenue on Saturday around 9 p.m.

"Apparently, this all started when a fist fight broke out between two men at the party. At some point during this fight, at least two men there pulled out rifles and started shooting," the Texarkana Texas Police Department said in a statement.

Six people ranging in age from 19 to 31 were shot. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a woman and another man died at the hospital overnight.

"The three other victims — two men and a woman — suffered what are not believed to be life threatening injuries and are recovering at the hospital," police said.

Detectives are searching for 20-year-old Breoskii Warren, who they've identified as a suspect in the shooting.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting or Warren's whereabouts to come forward.

In Indianapolis, one woman was killed and eight others were shot during a large party.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the party early Sunday morning at around 12 a.m. to find shots being fired and people running, according to the department. There were more than 100 people at the event.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. All the victims range in age from 16 to 22, police said.

Several people have been detained for questioning and multiple firearms were located on the scene.

In Tampa, two people are dead and 18 were injured after a shooting in Ybor City during Halloween celebrations in the area.

A fight broke out between two groups just before 3 a.m., Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news briefing.

“And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Bercaw said.

No information was provided about the victims or the injured, and no specific details were provided about the scope of the injuries.

One person turned himself in and is being questioned by police, Bercaw said, adding that there's at least one other suspect the department is looking for.

"We're asking anybody that was out there that has video -- and we know that there are some out there because we've seen them on social media -- anybody that has video of this, to please report it to us," Bercaw said.

In Chicago, several people were attending a Halloween party in the North Lawndale neighborhood when a fight broke out and a suspect began shooting at around 1:15 a.m., according to police.

A total of 15 people ranging in age from 26 to 53 were shot and taken to local hospitals. Two of them, a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, are in critical condition, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

Officers who responded to the scene saw a man shooting into the location where the gathering was being held.

"The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away," CPD said in the statement. "A handgun was recovered on his person and the offender was transported to the area for questioning by detectives."

All four shootings are under investigation.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com