Hallsville BBQ team vying for spot at state competition

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK)- The Hallsville High School BBQ team is grilling up a storm as they fight for the title of best BBQ.

Longview teacher developing video game with students

“Last year we made it to state and we’re trying to make that again and then try to make nationals when we get there,” said Caiden Wooldridge, senior BBQ team member, Hallsville High School.

Students have been training all year, and culinary teacher Angel Wooten said they have come a long way.

“A lot of these kids, when they first started back in January of last year, they had no idea, they had never started a grill or cooked anything on the grill, much less, and now they’re doing awesome, awesome things,” said Wooten.

For the first time, Hallsville ISD held a national high school BBQ association meet. 7 schools from around East Texas showed up to be judged in 5 categories.

“We have several regional competitions throughout the year that allows students and teams to be able to make it to our state competition,” Wooten said.

Senior team member Caiden Wooldridge said it’s not just about competing but meeting new friends along the way.

Randy Rogers Band to headline 2024 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

“If you need something and you don’t have it, you ask a team, they’ll be glad to give it to you, I mean, last year, nationals, I didn’t have one thing I asked a team, they were like, yeah, no problem, no problem. Just whenever you’re done hand it back,” said Woodlridge.

Its also about learning tips and tricks to last them a lifetime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.