Hallucinating child prompts charges against mother

Jul. 22—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur mother is facing criminal charges after bringing her hallucinating 3-year-old to an emergency room. Police suspect the boy ingested medication for which no one in his family had a prescription.

Nakiah Mariah Rannow, 26, was charged with felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor child endangerment Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.

An emergency room physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato contacted police early Wednesday after Rannow and another parent took their child home against her advice.

The 3-year-old reportedly was hallucinating and acting erratically but left before the doctor could complete tests.

Officers went to the child's home and found a wayward pill in a bottle containing a different prescription than the child was taking, according to a court complaint. The pill was identified as Vyvanse, a prescription medication to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which can cause hallucinations.

Rannow and the boy's father denied knowing where the pill came from or how it got mixed in with the child's medication. But the officer noted Rannow, who has a history of drug use, knew how to pronounce the drug's name.

The parents agreed to take the child back to an emergency room in Le Sueur, where a doctor told an investigator any Vyvanse would already be out of the boy's system.

The boy's father has not been charged.