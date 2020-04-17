Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Halma plc (LON:HLMA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Halma:

0.15 = UK£233m ÷ (UK£1.7b - UK£207m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Halma has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Halma Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Halma's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.5% average in the Electronic industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Halma's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Halma's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:HLMA Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Halma's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Halma has current liabilities of UK£207m and total assets of UK£1.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Halma's ROCE

Overall, Halma has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Halma shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .