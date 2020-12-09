The halogen-free flame retardants market is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.60%
The halogen-free flame retardants market is driven mainly by stringent rgulations against use of toxic halogentated flame retardants. However, lower performance than halogenated flame retardants is expected to restrain the market growth.
New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03776257/?utm_source=GNW
The major application of flame retardants is in electric wire insulation in building & construction and transportation.Flame retardants are used in circuit boards, electronic casing, and cables & wire systems.
Strict fire safety standards to reduce the spread of fires in residential and commercial buildings are driving the demand for halogen-free flame retardants.
Organophosphorous expected to be the fastest-growing type of the halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025
The aluminum hydroxide segment accounted for the largest share in the halogen-free flame retardants market in terms of volume, however organophosphorous led the market in terms of value in 2019.It is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Organophosphorus halogen-free flame retardants possess high thermal stability with low loadings compared to other types of halogen-free flame retardants.
The high cost of phosphorus-based chemicals has limited their use in many industries so far. However, due to stringent regulations set by governments, the use of phosphorus-based chemicals has increased, leading to quality end products.
Their low loading levels as fillers in polymer blends make them more suitable for various applications by varying the composition. Therefore, they are a preferred choice for applications such as polyurethane foams, textiles, and engineering plastics
The polyolefins estimated to account for the largest share of the overall halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025
The halogen-free flame retardants market based on the application is segmented as pololefins, epoxy resins, unsaturated polyester, polyvinyl chloride, rubber, engineedred thermoplastic, styrenics, and others.Polyolefins are the most widely used polymers.
They have a wide range of applications across all industries.The use of polyethylene and polypropylene is increasing in various consumer-centric industries.
The market for polyolefins is driven by the increased demand from various sectors, such as electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, and others. The demand for polyolefins is increasing due to its high thermal & chemical resistance and insulating properties.
Strong foothold of halogen-free flame retardants manufacturers in North America to drive the demand for halogen-free flame retardants in the region.
North Americais a global manufacturing hub and has stringent government regulations. The growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market in the region is supported by strong awareness about the toxicity of halogenated flame retardants.
The halogen-free flame retardants market in the APAC is estimated to register a CAGR between 2020 and 2025.The market in this region is primarily driven by the demand from the electrical & electronics industry and the growing economy.
The market in Europe is growing at a comparatively slow rate. The slow growth rate is attributed to the regions’ sluggish growth in industrial production.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%
• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%
• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,
The key players profiled in the report include as Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Italmatch Chemicals s.p.a.(Italy), Dupont De Nemours Inc. (US), RPT Company (US) and Huber Engineered Materials (US), among others.
Research Coverage
This report segments the market for halogen-free flame retardants based on application, type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for halogen-free flame retardants.
Reasons to Buy this Report
This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the halogen-free flame retardants market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on halogen-free flame retardants offered by top players in the global market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for halogen-free flame retardants across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global halogen-free flame retardants market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the halogen-free flame retardants market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03776257/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001