Halozyme Announces Change Of Location Of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), to support the health and well-being of our employees and stockholders, and to comply with the State of California's stay at home order, its Board of Directors has approved a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a virtual-only shareholder meeting instead of an in-person meeting. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. local time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee.



To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HALO2020 , stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice they previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. The meeting's virtual attendance format will provide stockholders the ability to participate and ask questions in writing during the meeting. Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, our stockholders are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company that provides innovative and disruptive solutions with the goal of improving patient experience and outcomes. Our proprietary enzyme rHUPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids. We license our technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the collaborators' proprietary compounds. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

