Is Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) a Growing Stock to Invest In?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks posted solid returns in the fourth quarter for the first time in 2022. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 4.11% trailing the Russell 2000 Value Index, which returned 8.39% in the quarter. For the year 2022, small-cap stocks posted disappointing results. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Based in San Diego, California, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharma technology company. On February 1, 2023, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) stock closed at $52.17 per share. One-month return of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was -3.80%, and its shares gained 52.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has a market capitalization of $7.054 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a biopharmaceutical technology platform company. The stock continued its run of impressive outperformance as investors have appreciated the company’s defensive characteristics within the often turbulent biotechnology industry. The company has also seen notable pipeline progress and commercial success for a number of their products."

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) at the end of the third quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.