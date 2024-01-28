Halpin expects wait & see approach to tackling Illinois’ projected $900 million deficit

A new year puts state lawmakers back to work in Iowa and Illinois. No doubt there will be some interesting and controversial proposals from both legislatures.

Illinois lawmakers must figure out what to do with the influx of migrants if anything. Their biggest challenge as always will be the budget with a projected shortfall of $900 million for the next fiscal year.

Right now, we’re just seeing Illinois state lawmakers get settled into the legislative session.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Democrats running the show in Springfield enjoy a projected surplus of $1.4 billion to end this fiscal year.

It now looks like that’s headed in the other direction with an estimated deficit of almost $900 million next fiscal year.

Host Jim Niedelman talks with State Rep. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) about the budget and more.

“I think what we’re doing in the state is being conservative in our estimate of what’s going to come in,” he said. “The jury’s still out as to what that revenue will be.”

Hear more of what Halpin says when you click on the video.

