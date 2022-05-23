Halsey says she felt 'so connected' to her Disney World waiter before learning he had 2 tattoos inspired by her music

Halsey at the Grammys in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Halsey recently visited Disney World and shared photos from her trip on Instagram.

The musician said in their caption that they felt connected to their dinner server at Epcot.

He turned out to be a fan with Halsey tattoos. The musician later brought him on stage at a concert.

Halsey recently visited Disney World and had a special moment with a theme-park employee while there.

The singer and makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday and shared five photos from the trip they took while rehearsing for their tour in Florida.

The pictures show Halsey strolling through Magic Kingdom, riding beloved Hollywood Studios rides, and eating dinner with their son Ender.

"Totally about Ender and not me wanting to ride Cosmic Rewind…" Halsey joked in her post.

The musician then went on to say that while eating dinner at Epcot, she felt a connection to her server.

"My server was named Freddy and he was incredible," Halsey wrote. "I felt so connected to him for some reason and the dinner was amazing. At the end of our meal he revealed to me that he had TWO Halsey tattoos. A Clementine and a Hurricane. I had no idea. He just felt like a friend right away."

Halsey included photos taken with Freddy, and explained that they interacted with him again at their concert in Tampa, Florida, later that week. The fan did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"I grabbed him from the crowd at the Tampa show and made him come on stage with me so I could dedicate hurricane to him 🥺," Halsey continued in their Instagram post. "I will never forget that experience. I love meeting you guys out in the wild and knowing right away our hearts and spirits are kindred. It really re-enforces to me that we are all connected on a spiritual level."

Halsey added: "Disney is where dreams come true, but Halsey shows are where dreams are made ❤️"

Read the original article on Insider