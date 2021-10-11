Halsey shared photos of their belly after people complimented their postpartum body: 'I do not want to feed the illusion'

Halsey performed "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" on "Saturday Night Live." Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Halsey opened up about their postpartum body and self-image after wearing a form-fitting catsuit to perform on "Saturday Night Live."

The 27-year-old chart-topper posted a slideshow of selfies on Monday that show her distended belly and stretch marks.

"I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling," Halsey wrote. "My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time."

"The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after," they continued. "It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I'm too tired and too busy playing with my darling son."

Halsey went on to clarify that she wore "a custom tailored outfit" and had "perfect" lighting during her performance of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" on Saturday.

"I do not want to feed the Illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently," the singer wrote. "I will never have my 'pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!"

Halsey said becoming a parent has transformed her "emotionally, spiritually, and physically," which is "permanent."

"I don't want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I'm really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard," they wrote. "Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real."

Halsey gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July.

The multi-platinum musician also released their fourth album in August, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," which explores the "joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth." Halsey was pregnant while recording the 13-track project and filming the companion IMAX film.

They previously spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the stigmas she faced as a working mother.

"I knew that people were going to be like, 'For someone like Halsey, who's had miscarriages and whatever, she shouldn't have been working so hard. Would it have killed her to stay home and relax for the baby?'" she said.

"Everyone who has heard me yearn for motherhood and yearn for this for so long would have expected me to write the album that was full of gratitude," Halsey continued. "And instead I was like, 'No, this shit is so scary and so horrifying. And my body's changing and I have no control over anything."

