Halthon sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder

Dec. 16—CHICAGO — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers.

Camarion Halthon, 19, of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.

Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Derek Girton sentenced Halthon Friday to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 to second-degree murder in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville.

"I am committed to holding the individuals responsible for these unnecessary murders accountable. I am grateful for the reliable partnerships with the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office as we continue our work on this case and other collaborations to keep our communities safe," said Raoul. "As each sentencing occurs in this case, I hope all of the families affected can start to heal knowing we are holding those accountable who have committed such horrific acts of violence."

According to Raoul, Halthon was part of the group committing a robbery during a drug sale. Bailey was shot in both legs and the chest, and Sloan was shot in the lower abdomen. Both men died from their injuries. On July 26, 2022, a jury found Dustin Cooper, 18, of Danville guilty of the first-degree murders of Bailey and Sloan. Raoul announced in October that Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison, making him the first of the four individuals to be sentenced.

The case was co-prosecuted by Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office.

"When I met with the prosecution team from the Attorney General's office, we determined that 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections was consistent with the facts and circumstances of the case," said Lacy. "Judge Girton agreed, and his thoughtful and deliberate sentence addressed all aspects of this senseless crime. No sentence will truly address the loss felt by the victims' families."

The remaining defendants, Jaevin Griggs and Ali Bryant, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorneys General Myra Yelle-Clark, Jonathan McKay and Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul's Criminal Trials and Assistance Bureau.