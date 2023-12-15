Halting Canadian trash tops list of latest solutions for landfill odor concerns

St. Clair County is taking a few additional steps to mitigate odor issues at its landfill in Smiths Creek, and at the top of a list OK’d by county commissioners Thursday is halting the intake of Canadian trash.

During a committee meeting last week, Commissioner Steve Simasko asked the county board to implement a few additional measures to address odor concerns attributed to one landfill cell producing excess gas — and often, omitting the unpleasant, nauseating smell of hydrogen sulfide — produced by waste brought to the facility in Kimball Township.

On Thursday, Simasko called a five-point list, which also includes a moratorium on accepting septage, well and air quality testing, and landfill coverage, “common sense” steps in addition to the close to $400,000 already put toward solutions in recent months.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the landfill. Not only from the community but from this board, from administration, from our manager at the landfill, engineers, everyone’s interested in this,” the commissioner said.

He cited a lengthy meeting held within the last few days with county, landfill and other officials to discuss potential action.

“The first one is the municipal trash,” Simasko said of refuse from across the border. Both The Canadian trash and septage moratoriums would begin Jan. 1 and remain until further notice. “I looked at all four contracts we have. Three of them are expired. One expires in March. So, we’re obligated under contract to take a little bit until March. But we’ll put that in place.

“It won’t come back until the action by the board that we’ve justified accepting it if we ever decide to do so. Same thing with the injection of the septage. There’s no contract issue there. It’s not intercounty waste, so we don’t have to take it, that’s easy. We’ll do that. The third one is having administration initiate measures with St. Clair County to provide quantitative testing for drinking water for wells in proximity to the landfill.”

That proximity, according to the five-point list, is 1,000 feet, addressing “components generally known to be associated with landfill leachate and landfill gases.”

Additionally, testing ambient air quality at the landfill and of adjacent properties would “include acquiring suitable testing equipment for most landfill gases generally known to affect public health” to be used by county employees or a qualified third party.

Both forms of testing were sources of public concern during a town hall with township, county, and state officials last month. At the time, environmental state representatives said they were testing air quality nearby in response to odor complaints and violations cited at the landfill. However, they could not indicate what the results were or when it’d be made known to the public.

On Thursday, County Board Vice Chairperson Jorja Baldwin expressed some concern with the lack of response from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, in general to township officials and residents, prompting Board Chairman Jeff Bohm to advocate they “circle back around” to state legislators to help.

While the county health department already plays a role in water testing, Simasko said county efforts to bring in equipment to test air quality have also “actually been underway and been taken care of” regardless of state testing.

The last piece to provide needed cover to affected areas of the landfill, Simasko said, was more about compliance, adding, “That’s more of a housekeeping deal, but it’ needs to be done. So, we don’t have a deficiency.”

A few residents from Kimball, including Township Supervisor Rob Usakowski continued to air some concerns about the landfill during public comment Thursday.

Although there could be more decisions down the road, county officials said they believed they’d done as much as they could thus far, taking an interest in the issue.

“I think it’s going to show that we really do care,” Simasko said of the list. “We’re doing everything we can, and we’re kind of learning as we go through it as best we can, too.”

