Haltom City authorities arrest woman who threatened she had a bomb at police headquarters

A woman was arrested Friday after she threatened she had a bomb in response to being ticketed in a traffic stop, Haltom City police say.

Authorities say the woman received a citation and, instead of following the standard process of disputing a ticket, she instead drove to Haltom City police headquarters and threatened that she had an explosive.

The woman then led officers on a short chase and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Officers confirmed no explosives were located.

Schools in the area were placed on a secure hold and some businesses were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police have not released the identity of the woman or what charges she faces, if any.

