Haltom City cop fires gun, misses when armed intruder suspect aims weapon, police say

A Haltom City police officer fired a gun Sunday morning while responding to reports of an armed suspect trying to break into an apartment, according to a news release from police.

Officers were sent to the Ladera Apartments at 2029 Dayton St. around 7:10 a.m. Sunday after a struggle between the suspect and the residents of the apartment he was trying to break into, according to police. When they arrived, officers found the man pointing a gun at them, the release said.

One officer fired a service weapon out of fear for his or her safety but missed the suspect, according to police. Nobody was injured.

Police have identified the burglary suspect as Victor Castro, 21. The department said he was arrested without further incident. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.

The second-degree and first-degree felonies, respectively, carry between two years and life in prison if convicted.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when investigating an officer firing a gun, according to police.

“The Haltom City Police Department takes the use of force very seriously and understands the significant public interest in such incidents,” the department said in the news release. “We are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation and will provide further updates as appropriate.”