Haltom City cops fired at suspect after chase ended in Fort Worth, but gunman escaped

A police chase started in Haltom City late Monday and ended in Fort Worth, where officers fired at an armed suspect who escaped, Haltom City police said.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspect had not been captured.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Haltom City police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Creech Street in Haltom City.

The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop in the 2700 block of NE 28th Street in Fort Worth, where the suspect exited the vehicle and pointed a weapon toward Haltom City officers, police said in a news release.

Fearing for their lives, Haltom City officers fired at the suspect, Haltom City police said.

The suspect continued to run, and Haltom City police lost sight.

Fort Worth police arrived to assist in the search for the suspect and authorities said there was no evidence that the suspect may have been wounded by the rounds fired by officers.

The major crime unit of the Fort Worth Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation.

The involved Haltom City officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with policy, authorities said.

Anyone who might have information regarding the investigation should contact the Fort Worth police 817-392-4439.