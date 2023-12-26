Haltom City man arrested after Christmas fight in West 7th apartment building

A Haltom City man was arrested late Monday after he allegedly attempted to attack a woman inside an apartment near West Seventh Street in Fort Worth, according to police.

Police responded at about 11:45 p.m. on Christmas to an apartment in the Lofts at West 7th, 929 Norwood St.

Before police arrived, the man and woman had been fighting before the man tried to assault the woman, police said. Fearing for her safety, police said the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the stomach. She escaped, fled the apartment and called 911, police said. A second woman was also involved, police said. Norris, 19, also threatened one of the responding officers, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, Gavin Norris, was charged with assault, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest, according to police records.