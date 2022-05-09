Haltom City officers’ tires slashed; man cut nearby in separate incident, police say

Police are investigating after several patrol car’ tires were slashed and a cutting victim was found in northeast Fort Worth early Monday morning. A Fort Worth police spokesman said the two incidents happened close to each other but are not related.

At about 3:40 a.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 5250 Endicott Avenue in reference to a cutting.

Haltom City police officers who had been eating inside an IHOP nearby, at 3860 Northeast Loop 820, went outside and discovered that several patrol units’ tires had been cut, Fort Worth police said. When searching for a possible suspect, the officers found an adult male victim behind the Texas Roadhouse who had been the victim of a cutting, according to police spokesperson Shawn Stone.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar responded to help the victim, who was treated and released at the scene.

Haltom City officers found a suspect possibly responsible for the damage to the tires, and he was in custody Monday, Stone said.

This suspect was determined to not be involved in the assault on the man, police said. No one has been arrested in the assault.

Detectives will be responsible for the follow-up investigation, Stone said.