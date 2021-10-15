Haltom City police continue asking public’s help finding missing woman 25 years later

Friday marks 25 years since Haltom City resident Traci Lynn Kelley was reported missing on Oct. 15, 1996.

Kelley was last seen at her residence on Bertha Street in Haltom City around July 1996. Haltom City police said in a Facebook post Thursday that she wasn’t reported missing until months later by her family in Minnesota, who had been unable to reach her for weeks.

Kelley, a 30-year-old mother of three, had worked at Pancho’s Restaurant in the Richland Plaza Shopping Center.

In the post, Haltom City police said Kelley had been a victim of domestic assault and her disappearance is suspected to be a result of criminal activity. Her purse, identification and other personal belongings were left at her residence.

Kelley is described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was around 120 pounds and wore glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Kelley’s disappearance is asked to call Capt. Robert Shiflett with Haltom City Police Department’s Investigative Services at 817-222-7055 or by email at rshiflett@haltomcitytx.com. Tips can also be sent in to Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com.