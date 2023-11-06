Haltom City police investigating possible murder, attempted suicide

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police are investigating what they believe was a murder and attempted suicide Sunday morning.

This happened at about 6:30 a.m., when officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Fincher Road for a shooting.

Responding officers found a woman who was dead and a man who had critical injuries.

Their investigation led police to believe this was a murder and attempted suicide.

The man was taken to a hospital, and police said he will likely face charges.

The names of the woman and man have not yet been released, as police continue their investigation.