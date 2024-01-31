Haltom City police look for 12-year-old girl last seen leaving school Monday morning

Haltom City police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning leaving her school.

Cassie Johnson was last seen leaving North Oaks Middle School on foot at around 11:15 a.m. The school is located south of Loop 820 and west of U.S. 377.

She is as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has long braids.

Johnson disappeared after crossing the railroad tracks next to the library, according to police. She has not returned home or been heard from since, police say.

She left behind her school Chromebook laptop and cellphone, which are being analyzed.

“Our hopes are that she is staying at a friend’s house and we can bring her home but we also know she has friends in Fort Worth,” Haltom police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Haltom police at hhudson@haltomcitytx.com.