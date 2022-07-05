Haltom City police post hospital photo, say officers injured in shooting ‘in good spirits’

Haltom City police on Tuesday released a photograph of two recovering officers who were shot last week outside a house where two people were slain.

In a hospital room, Officer Jose Avila is seen in bed, and Corporal Zach Tabler is in a chair beside him. Officer Tim Barton was released from a hospital on Sunday.

“All three are in good spirits and are missing shenanigans on late night patrol!” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“The outpouring of warm wishes and prayers have been amazing from not only the #BuffNation but also from all over Texas,” the post read.

Haltom City police Officers Jose Avila and Tim Barton were shot on July 2, 2022, and taken to a hospital.

Edward Freyman killed a man and woman and wounded a neighbor on Saturday before opening fire on the officers as they stood outside the house in and near the street, authorities said.

Freyman, 28, previously served in the Army and Texas Army National Guard, according to an Army spokesperson.

After shooting to death Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, Freyman killed himself about a half mile from Tsai’s house in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North, police said. The neighbor and police officers who were wounded are expected to survive.

Police said that Freyman knew Davis and Tsai but that the nature of their relationship and the motive for the killings were not clear.

Donations to the families of Tabler, Avila and Barton may be sent via Zelle to Jwhitmire@haltomcitytx.com or via Venmo to @Nellie-whitmire. Prosperity Bank in Haltom City opened an account to receive donations that police said would be divided among the officers.