Haltom City suspect faces capital murder charge in shooting death of man in Fort Worth

A Haltom City man was in custody Tuesday, accused in the attempted robbery and shooting death of another man Saturday in Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police said on Tuesday that there was the possibility of a second suspect in the case, which limited the details investigators wanted to release.

On Saturday, Jeremy Wayne Perez, 27, of Haltom City was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Perez remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $250,000. He also was being held on a public intoxication charge.

The Haltom City man is accused of being involved in fatally shooting 38-year-old Carl Robert Hockett on Saturday in the 2600 block of Sargent Avenue in Fort Worth.

Hockett died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hockett’s address was not listed on the medical examiner’s website.

On Saturday after the shooting, police said the victim had been shot in east Fort Worth by an assailant who was trying to rob him of money.