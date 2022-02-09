Haltom Middle School cleared from lockdown after false report of weapon, officials say

Haltom Middle School was placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report that someone with a weapon entered the building through a back door. Police said no gun was found in a search of the school.

Police responded to the scene “around lunchtime” to investigate the report, said Mark Thomas, the chief communications officer for the Birdville school district.

Police officers soon concluded there was no threat at the school.

“However, police are clearing the campus as protocol requires. All students and staff are accounted for, no injuries and all are safe,” Thomas said in an emailed statement around 1:45 p.m. “If parents want to pick up their student early, that will be coordinated through the front office. Please be patient as releases will take longer than normal. School will be resuming the normal schedule as soon as possible and will release at the normal time.”

In a Facebook Live video, a detective with the Haltom City Police Department called the report a “false call,” and said that out of an “abundance of caution the school was placed into lockdown.”

“I just want to get this information out right now,” a detective with the department said. “There’s no reports of injuries. There’s no reports of an active shooter of any kind.”