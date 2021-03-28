Halva recalled in New York, North Carolina and five other states on salmonella concerns

David J. Neal
Three kinds of Kareem Chef Halva got recalled in seven states after routine testing turned up salmonella in a retail sample, Kareem Mart announced.

The testing was done by the Michigan Department of Agriculture in Kareem Mart’s home state.

The recall covers one lot of one-pound and two-pound tubs of Kareem Chef Halva, Halva with Chocolate and Halva with Pistachios. The lot’s best by date is “07-01-2022” and went to Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania from March 2020 to this past February.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

If you have the halva, toss it or return it for a refund. You can return it to the store or to Kareem Mart, 32816 Manor Park, Garden City, MI 48135.

If you return it to the store, you should be able to get a full refund right there as this is a recalled product. If the store refuses to give you a refund, email the return receipt and the product purchase date to recalls@kareemmart.com for a refund.

Food sold exclusively at Costco recalled. It might have small pieces of metal

Expanded dog food recall now includes all packages due to salmonella, listeria risk

