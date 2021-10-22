Halyna Hutchins, who was killed after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set, shared the 'perks' of filming the movie in her final Instagram post

Halyna Hutchins was shot while on the set for upcoming movie "Rust." Halyna Hutchins/Instagram, Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that killed a cinematographer on Thursday, authorities said.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was working on the movie "Rust" with Baldwin as director of photography.

She said she enjoyed riding horses on her day off in her last Instagram post.

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm while filming his upcoming movie "Rust" on Thursday, injuring one person and killing another.

Authorities said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was 42, died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

Hutchins had expressed what she enjoyed about working on the movie in her last Instagram post two days ago, which showed footage of her riding a horse through the desert.

"One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)" she wrote in the caption.

Hutchins was the director of photography for "Rust" which was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her Instagram, where she described herself as a "Restless Dreamer. Adrenaline junkie. Cinematographer," has since been flooded with messages telling her to "rest in peace."

Hutchins had also posted pictures of the movie's set and cast.

"One of the best parts of shooting a western are mornings like this!" she wrote in the caption of a picture of a sunset.

The film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured, but has been discharged from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

"According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged," the sheriff's office said in a statement to Insider.

Photos of Baldwin standing outside the sheriff's office in tears were later published by a local paper.

