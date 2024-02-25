HAM CON 2024
The radio amateurs of northern Vermont held their 2024 ham radio convention in Colchester, Vermont on Saturday. the event had educational forums, a vendor flea market, and demonstration tables showing the radios in action.
The radio amateurs of northern Vermont held their 2024 ham radio convention in Colchester, Vermont on Saturday. the event had educational forums, a vendor flea market, and demonstration tables showing the radios in action.
Samsung announced today that it will publicly display its Galaxy Ring for the first time at MWC in Barcelona. The company teased the ring at its Unpacked event in January. It'll also show off its Galaxy AI.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
A few years ago, setting up shop in Europe was the soup du jour for North American VCs. From OMERs and Lightspeed to Bessemer Venture Partners, the market attracted firms of all sizes, and the Spotify IPO seemed to wake up North American VCs to Europe's potential to create outsized exits.
One of golf's great what-if stories, Anthony Kim will reportedly make his return to the game at a LIV Golf event.
Score steep savings on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart, iRobot and more.
Buffett’s greatest trade didn’t involve any single financial security. Rather, I’d say his greatest trade was selling "cigar butt" investing and buying the investing philosophy championed by his right-hand man.
With stocks hovering near record highs after an earnings-driven rally, a fresh reading on inflation will bring the Federal Reserve's interest rate path back into focus.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
No woman has ever umped an MLB regular-season game.
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Duke's loss to Wake Forest became a side story after Filipowski was swarmed while leaving the court on Saturday. But it's far from the first court-storming incident, and it likely won't be the last.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
This week in AI, Google paused its AI chatbot Gemini's ability to generate images of people after a segment of users complained about historical inaccuracies. It appears that Google -- like some other AI vendors, including OpenAI -- had implemented clumsy hardcoding under the hood to attempt to "correct" for biases in its model.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Ford Maverick and 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz's fuel economy, safety, specs, features and technology.
Here’s exactly how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership. We walk you through how to do it on a desktop computer and via the Amazon app.
American homeowners are opting to stay put for twice as long as they did 20 years ago, according to Redfin. The trend was most prevalent among baby boomers.
After promising to fix Gemini's image generation feature and then pausing it altogether, Google has published a blog post offering an explanation for why its technology overcorrected for diversity.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.