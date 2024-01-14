Hamas armed-wing spokesman: fate of many hostages unknown

People take part in a protest in support of the release and protection of hostages held in Gaza, near Urim

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Sunday that the fate of many Israeli hostages has become unknown.

In his first televised appearance for several weeks, marking the 100th day since the outbreak of the war, Abu Ubaida said many of the hostages "may have been killed", blaming their fate on Israel.

He added "any talks before stopping the Israeli aggression are worthless."

The Oct. 7 cross border attack into Israel came in response to 100 years of "massacres against our people carried by the occupier and its gangs," he added.

The attack killed more than 1,200 people, the biggest single day loss of life since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. The assailants seized 240 hostages and took them to Gaza.

Abu Ubaida said that during the war, fighters of the Hamas armed wing attacked and took out of service about 1,000 Israeli vehicles.

Speaking on the possibility of an expansion of attacks, Abu Ubaida added that the group had been told by "several parties in the resistance fronts that they will expand their strikes on the Israeli enemy in the coming days."

