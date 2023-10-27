Hamas' atrocities are outmatched by Israel's cruelty against Palestinians

The current round of the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 with a massive, unprecedented and surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The brutality of Hamas’ attacks is only outmatched by Israel’s cruelty and vicious military campaign against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank in retaliation.

Within hours of Hamas’ attack on Israel, Biden made the United States party to the conflict. He authorized the immediate shipment of military equipment and munitions to Israel.

Biden made the first-ever trip to a war zone. Biden is up for reelection next year and wants to demonstrate to potential donors and voters that he is a devout supporter of Israel.

As of Oct. 25 — day 19 of the war — the number of Palestinian civilians who were killed exceeded 6,500 — a large percentage of them women, children and elderly civilians. More than 15,000 civilians were wounded.

By comparison, Hamas killed 1,300 and injured 3,300 Israelis.

What we know from the war so far

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

What the Israel-Gaza war has revealed:

Israel’s security is tenuous at best. In one day, Hamas exposed Israel’s security weaknesses. The complete failure of Israeli defense systems resulted from an overabundance of Israeli confidence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has partnered with far right-wing fanatics to avoid being jailed on corruption and influence peddling charges. In the process, he accepted extremists into his coalition government, including Itamar Ben Gvir, a Kahanist, who was appointed as minister of national security. Gvir is a disciple of Rabbi Meir Kahane, an American Jew who created a movement that called for the expulsion of all Arabs from Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, another far-right and anti-Palestinian head of an Israeli party, demanded as a price to join Netanyahu’s government to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel heavily depends on the United States for military aid, financial support and political support in international forums. The United States is shipping military equipment and munitions in jumbo jets from the states and munitions depots in other parts of the world. Biden announced the U.S.’s intention to fully fund the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. While supplying the arms to destroy Gaza, Biden whispers under his breath that Israel should allow humanitarian aid into Gaza — a duplicitous and insincere gesture.

Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack has been disproportionate and cruel. Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said derogatorily, “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.” He then vowed to block the shipments of food, water and fuel to Gaza. Israel continued the daily bombardment of tens of thousands of non-military targets. It demanded that 32 hospitals in northern Gaza be shut down and patients be moved to the southern half of Gaza. Israel has refused calls by many countries to accept a ceasefire and allow emergency humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egyptian border.

Israel’s actions in Gaza are tantamount to collective punishment. The United States and Europe permit Israel to commit heinous acts against Palestinians. Israel is implementing a “collective” punishment system against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, presumably to punish Hamas. The United States and Europe are watching and allowing Israel to commit “crimes against humanity” before the eyes of the world.

Israel is driving Palestinians out of their own territories. Israel called upon 1.1 million Gazans to evacuate the northern half of Gaza and head to the southern part of Gaza. Israel then bombarded south Gaza towns where Palestinians were supposed to seek refuge, per Israel’s demands.

Israeli attacks on Gaza could escalate to a regional confrontation. Iran, Hezbollah and others have warned Israel and the United States to stop the slaughter of Palestinians, or they will intervene. The movement of aircraft carriers and warships to the Middle East is not an amicable message. The United States wants to deter Hezbollah and Iran’s surrogates in the Middle East should they open another front against Israel.

Israel is the world’s only apartheid state. It is painful to witness the double standard of the United States and the West regarding Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands. In historic Palestine, from the river to the sea, there are more Palestinians than Jews. If Israel wants to live in peace as a Jewish state, Israel must relinquish all lands it occupied in June 1967 and allow Palestinian self-determination.

Peace can only be achieved through negotiations with the Palestinians. Israel cannot continue its usurpation of Palestinian land and people, the expansion of settlements, the blockade imposed on Gaza and the holding of thousands of Palestinian prisoners without trial. International law considers those political prisoners as hostages. Israel is no different than Hamas.

Hamas' actions don't justify Israel's response

In a letter signed by 500 individuals who worked in Biden’s presidential election campaign, they demanded that the Biden administration immediately allow a humanitarian corridor in Gaza to evacuate the injured and supply Gaza with lifesaving medical equipment, food, medicine and fuel. And to end all forced expulsions of Palestinians from their land, whether in Gaza, the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

Those volunteers also sought to investigate whether Israel’s daily assaults on Gaza violate the Leahy Law prohibiting U.S. military aid from funding foreign military units implicated in gross human rights violations.

The U.S. should heed the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who, while lamenting the daily heavy losses of lives in Gaza and the displacement of 1.4 million Gazans, stated that the massacre of Israelis by Hamas did not justify the “collective punishment” of civilians in Gaza.

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and expressed his deep concern about the “clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza.”

Bishara A. Bahbah, a Valley resident, has been writing for The Arizona Republic since 2000. He taught at Harvard and was the associate director of Harvard’s Middle East Institute. He is the former vice president of the U.S. Palestine Council. Reach him at bisharabahbah@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Israel cannot justify its cruel response to Hamas' atrocities