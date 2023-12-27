Was Hamas attack on Israel 'revenge' for US airstrike 4 years ago? Live updates

The deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel was "revenge" for the assassination of an Iranian general four years ago, and the killing of another Iranian general this week will also draw a military response, an Iranian official claimed Wednesday.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Ramazan Sharif linked the Hamas attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, to a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Jan. 2, 2020, that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani. The U.S. Justice Department, in a heavily redacted 2020 memorandum, said Soleimani had commanded the guard's Quds Force since the late 1990s and was a "key architect of lran's campaign of terrorism, assassinations and violence throughout the Middle East."

The Iranian government, which helps fund Hamas, previously had denied involvement in the October attack that killed 1,200 Israelis in communities along the Gaza border. Hamas issued a statement Wednesday rejecting Sharif's claim, saying the attack was primarily a response to "dangers that threaten al-Aqsa Mosque" in Jerusalem, which had seen clashes between Israeli settlers and Muslim worshippers.

Sharif pledged another military response for Brig. Gen. Razi Mousavi, who died Monday in an Israeli airstrike that target his Damascus home. Sharif provided no details or when or how the killing of Mousavi, a colleague of Soleimani, would be avenged. Israel had accused Mousavi of being a key player in Tehran’s efforts to supply weapons to Hamas and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah.

“We will respond accordingly, directly or indirectly," Sharif said.

∎ The U.N. and member countries have spent $622 in aid to Gaza and the West Bank, 51% of the $1.2 billion flash appeal sought by the U.N. when the war began.

∎The Palestinian death toll rose above to 21,110, with 55,243 injured, after almost 200 people were killed in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry announced. Israeli authorities, who have generally confirmed Gaza's death tolls, said the deaths include 8,000 Hamas operatives − in addition to 1,000 militants killed during and immediately after the Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli border communities.

∎ The Palestinian telecommunications officials said internet and telephone services are being restored across Gaza after a nearly total blackout that severely hampered rescue and aid operations. It was at least the sixth major outage since the war began.

Israeli defense minister says war could take 'months or years'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Israel's parliament the war will be long and bring heavy costs but that "justification is the highest it can be." Gallant, in translation by the Times of Israel, vowed Israel would punish Hamas "whether it takes months or years.” He said Israel faces attacks from seven fronts and has struck back almost all of them.

Gallant's pledge came days after an Egyptian peace plan drew a cool response from Israel and Hamas. The plan, if accepted, would include Hamas releasing the more than 100 remaining hostages in exchange for Israel letting all Palestinians out of its prisons. Nearly 8,000 Palestinians are held by Israel on security-related charges or convictions, according to Palestinian figures. The plan also calls Israel to withdraw from the battered enclave and militants to halt rocket attacks on Israel.

