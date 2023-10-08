Hamas attack jeopardizes peace talks, says analyst

STORY: "What I think is going to happen is you're going to have Israelis coming together on the need to recover the hostages that have reportedly been taken, but also to teach Hamas a lesson," said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The worst attack on Israel for decades unleashed a war that both sides vowed to escalate. At least 200 Israelis were reportedly killed and 1,100 wounded by gunbattles raging in more than 20 locations inside Israel.

In Gaza, health officials reported more than 230 people killed and 1,600 wounded.

Hamas, which advocates Israel's destruction, said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel's escalated attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Hamas has since fought four wars against Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007. But the scenes of violence inside Israel itself were unlike anything seen since the suicide bombings of the Palestinian Intifada uprising two decades ago.

That Israel was caught completely off guard was lamented as one of the worst intelligence failures in its history, a shock to a nation that boasts of its intensive infiltration and monitoring of militants.