After Hamas attack, Slotkin calls on Biden to 'pause' release of funds to Iran

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, said Wednesday the Biden administration should "pause" its plans to release up to $6 billion in humanitarian assistance to Iran because of that country's support of Hamas, which staged a deadly attack against Israel last weekend and plunged the Middle East into war.

No evidence has been made public that Iran was directly linked to the planning ahead of Hamas' attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip last Saturday, which has led to some 1,200 deaths − including those of 22 Americans − so far both in the first surprise assault and Israel's counterattacks. But Slotkin, who received a briefing on the situation from Biden administration officials on Wednesday, said it is well known that Iran has supported Hamas in the past.

"While so far none of that money has been transferred... based on what I heard today I think we should be considering a pause on those funds," Slotkin said. "I think it makes total sense that we hit the pause button on any further movement on that deal."

The Biden administration last month secured the release of five Americans held in Iran by agreeing to have financial institutions release $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil revenues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said those funds were only to be released directly to vendors for humanitarian purposes and were to be closely monitored.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Slotkin, who is also running for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat next year, became one of a handful of Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, to advocate freezing the funds to be transferred to Iran. Republicans have been critical of the funding going to Iran since it was announced and, on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland Township, also introduced legislation that would prohibit the Treasury Department from authorizing any transaction by U.S. financial institutions to Iran for goods, services or technology, though it wasn't immediately clear it would affect the Biden administration's release of frozen assets.

"The Iranian regime routinely provides about $100 million annually to terrorist groups that have killed Americans while others were taken hostage during the barbaric assault on Israel," Huizenga said. "The No U.S. Financing for Iran Act legislation cuts off the Iranian regimes access to our financial system."

Meanwhile, Slotkin − a former intelligence official and former acting assistant Defense Department secretary − said her office has been "inundated" with calls from both constituents and others in and out of Michigan looking for assistance in getting out of either Israel or the neighboring Gaza Strip, a narrow section of land between Israel and Egypt which is controlled by Hamas but has been blockaded by Israel since 2007.

In a teleconference call with reporters on Wednesday, Slotkin said she's heard from church groups and tourists trying to leave Israel ahead of an expected invasion of Gaza and possible expansion of the war and from Palestinians who also have American citizenship trying to get out of Gaza. In some cases, she said, she has been able to help arrange to get people into Jordan where they can catch flights out, with American carriers shutting down travel between the U.S. and Israel.

Slotkin, who said her contacts helped her office get more than 100 people out of Afghanistan two years ago, also said someone she knew from outside Michigan whose son is close to someone being held as a hostage in Gaza by Hamas contacted her for help. She noted that the person held hostage lost an arm in the initial attack over the weekend. "Really just gut-wrenching stories," she said.

The U.S. State Department has been engaged in talks behind the scenes with both Israel and Egypt to try to get Americans out of Gaza. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden expressed unequivocal support for Israel, calling the Hamas attack, which saw fighters break through barriers to massacre civilians in several areas of southern Israel, an act of terrorism and "pure, unadulterated evil."

Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Elissa Slotkin calls on Biden to 'pause' release of funds to Iran