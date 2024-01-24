Hamas authorities: At least 210 killed in Gaza in past day

Bodies of Palestinians lie at Al-Najjar Hospital after they were killed during artillery shelling on an area of ​​​​displaced camps in the city of Khan Yunis. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

At least 210 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, according to the Hamas-controlled health authorities in the war-torn coastal territory.

More than 380 others were injured, according to a Wednesday statement, bringing the number of people killed in the strip since the start of the war on October 7 to at least 25,700.

The figures could not be independently verified.

A spokesman for the health authorities said that many of the dead were still buried under rubble or lying in the streets. Rescue workers could not reach them because of the fighting.

In recent days, there has been particularly fierce fighting around the southern city of Khan Younis, where Israel is seeking to destroy Hamas' extensive underground tunnel network and track down Hamas leaders.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Wednesday that three people had been killed in Israeli attacks near one of their hospitals in Khan Younis. Two others had suffered injuries.

The Israeli air and subsequent ground offensive in Gaza was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations on October 7. On the Israeli side, 1,200 people were killed.

According to Israeli military figures, 220 servicemen and women have been killed since the start of the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians mourn next to the bodies of their relatives, who were killed during artillery shelling on an area of ​​​​displaced camps in the city of Khan Yunis, at Al-Najjar Hospital. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Palestinians mourn next to the bodies of their relatives, who were killed during artillery shelling on an area of ​​​​displaced camps in the city of Khan Yunis, at Al-Najjar Hospital. Mohammed Talatene/dpa