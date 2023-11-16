Hamas command center found in Gaza hospital: Israel

STORY: Israel's military says its troops have found weapons, equipment, and an operational Hamas command center hidden inside the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza.

This video, seven minutes long in total, is said to show some of what it uncovered in a raid.

It's a development that caps days of siege at the facility and alarm from world powers over the fate of the many civilians inside.

Reuters has verified the location of the video. The Israeli military says there was no fighting or friction with civilians during the raid, and that it delivered vital humanitarian supplies.

It's long accused Hamas of hiding a command center in tunnels beneath Al Shifa, which the U.S. government says matches its own intelligence.

Hamas is dismissing the statements as lies and propaganda.

The Gaza health ministry released this footage it says shows chaotic scenes of medics trying to evacuate patients through the smoke.

Witnesses Reuters spoke with said the situation was tense but calm, and that there was sporadic gunfire heard but no reports of injuries.

Dr. Ahmed El Mokhallalati was inside the hospital as it happened, speaking by phone:

"There is continuous shooting and firing outside the hospital (or) inside - we didn't know exactly, but it's like within the area. The tanks are continuously moving within the hospital in the area. Again, today, the whole hospital is totally, like, let me say, in a way, handicapped. "

The humanitarian supplies that Israel says were delivered include baby food and incubators. The Gaza health ministry said earlier this week that many patients had died as a result of the siege and lack of electricity, including several newborns.