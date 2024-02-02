Hamas considers hostage, prisoner deal; Israeli military turns toward Rafah: Live updates

Hamas leaders are considering a proposal that includes pauses in Israel's military operations in Gaza as well as the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, though the multi-staged deal does not meet conditions previously stated by the militant group.

Officials from the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Israel drafted the deal this week and are awaiting a response from the militant group, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this week, Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, told Lebanon’s LBC TV that the group would release all the hostages if Israel releases thousands of Palestinian prisoners and agrees to a permanent cease-fire. He rejected extended pauses in fighting and stressed a complete stop in Israel's military siege as well as increased aid and terms of Gaza's reconstruction.

Israeli women demand the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group at a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Israel says Hamas is still holding more than 100 people it captured in an Oct. 7 raid that triggered the current war with Israel.

But speaking on Tuesday at a religious academy in the occupied West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war until Israel secured "absolute victory" over Hamas.

“We will not withdraw the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists,” Netanyahu said.

Over 100 hostages were released from Gaza in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners during a weeklong cease-fire in November. Only one hostage has been rescued since Hamas' deadly attack on communities along Israel's southern border sparked the war; Hamas says several have been killed in airstrikes. In December, Israeli troops mistakenly shot and killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza who soldiers misidentified as threats.

Smoke rises over buildings in Khan Yunis during Israeli bombardment on Feb. 2, 2024, as fighting continues between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza.

Developments:

∎ Israel's military continued intensive military operations on Friday. On X, the military said it killed 20 militants in Khan Younis and attacked Hamas infrastructure in central and northern Gaza.

∎ The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, an independent aid group, said Israeli troops killed several displaced civilians and injured several others at the organization's building in Khan Younis. The Israeli military has not responded to the accusation.

Israel's military turns focus on overcrowded city of Rafah

A top Israeli official said the military will turn the focus of its military in southern Gaza to Rafah, where more than 1 million civilians have sought refuge from bombardment and ground combat.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X Thursday that the military "dismantled" Hamas' footholds in Khan Younis, another city in southern Gaza, and will "continue to Rafah."

People who fled fighting in the Gaza Strip gather along an overcrowded street in Rafah in the southern part of the Palestinian territory on Feb. 1, 2024, as battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas continue.

More than half the population of Gaza has packed into Rafah over the last several months amid escalating operations by Israel's military and orders to evacuate to the south. In recent days, thousands more have arrived.

Those in the overcrowded city are living in makeshift structures, tents or out in the open. Human rights groups have warned about the rampant spread of diseases in Rafah amid a shortage of clean water, food and sewage infrastructure.

"Rafah is now a pressure cooker of despair," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. aid coordination office, said on Friday, "and we fear for what happens next.”

This picture taken on Feb. 1, 2024 shows a view of tents near a cemetery in a make-shift shelter for Palestinians who fled to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Hamas officials consider hostage deal