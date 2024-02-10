Hamas-controlled health authority puts Gaza death toll above 28,000

Palestinian paramedics carry the body of a Palestinian who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on the city of Rafah, at Al-Najjar Hospital. At least ten people were killed and others are missing under the rubble. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The death toll among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the start of the current war has surpassed 28,000, after 117 people were killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-controlled health authority reported on Saturday.

The authority put total deaths at 28,064, with 67,611 injured, 152 of them in the past 24 hours. While the figures cannot be independently verified, the UN and other observers note that data from the authority has generally been reliable in the past.

The figures do not distinguish between civilians and the fighters of Hamas or other armed groups, but the authority regularly notes the high proportion of women, children and the elderly among the dead and injured.