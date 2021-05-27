'Hamas bomb threat' email arrived half an hour after Ryanair plane was forced to land in Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko insisted that Minsk air traffic control had to ask the flight to land after they received a bomb threat - AFP

A Ryanair flight that was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday was told of a bomb threat half an hour before Belarusian air traffic control received the message about it, an investigative media outlet said on Thursday.

The revelation shatters the main argument of Belarusian authorities, who presented the email as a key piece of evidence proving that they had no intention to force the flight to land and arrest a dissident journalist on board.

Belarus on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and forced the Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk in what was widely seen as a special operation to arrest Roman Protasevich, an exiled Belarusian journalist, and his girlfriend.

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader who has ruled the country for 26 years and managed to stay in power despite massive nationwide protests last year, in a speech on Wednesday insisted that Minsk air traffic control had to ask the flight to land after they received a bomb threat “from Switzerland.”

Dossier, an investigative unit funded by exiled Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, on Thursday released a screenshot of the purported email, casting doubt on the official version of the incident.

The email appears to have been sent at 12:57 am, or 27 minutes after Minsk air traffic control told the flight about the bomb threat.

The text of the email, which was purportedly sent on behalf of Hamas, appears to be identical to the one read out at a news conference by Belarusian officials earlier this week.

The Palestinian group has insisted that it “has nothing to do with that completely.”

The new revelation casts further doubt on frantic attempts by Belarusian authorities to portray the hijacking as a mere accident.

Debunking another claim by Mr Lukashenko, Warsaw airport officials on Wednesday denied that the Ryanair flight requested a landing at the Warsaw Chopin airport and was refused.

The incident that several European leader described as state terrorism has renewed appetite for Western sanctions.

Story continues

Several European nations have closed their airspace to Belarusian flights, and EU leaders are expected to discuss further sanctions against the Lukashenko regime later on Thursday.

Belavia, the national airline carrier, on Thursday morning canceled flights to eight European countries at least until the end of October as the number of its available destinations continues to shrink.

Local media reported long lines at Belavia’s ticket officers as customers were coming in to return their tickets.