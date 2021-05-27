'Hamas bomb threat' email arrived half an hour after Ryanair plane was forced to land in Belarus

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·2 min read
Alexander Lukashenko insisted that Minsk air traffic control had to ask the flight to land after they received a bomb threat - AFP
A Ryanair flight that was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday was told of a bomb threat half an hour before Belarusian air traffic control received the message about it, an investigative media outlet said on Thursday.

The revelation shatters the main argument of Belarusian authorities, who presented the email as a key piece of evidence proving that they had no intention to force the flight to land and arrest a dissident journalist on board.

Belarus on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and forced the Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk in what was widely seen as a special operation to arrest Roman Protasevich, an exiled Belarusian journalist, and his girlfriend.

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader who has ruled the country for 26 years and managed to stay in power despite massive nationwide protests last year, in a speech on Wednesday insisted that Minsk air traffic control had to ask the flight to land after they received a bomb threat “from Switzerland.”

Dossier, an investigative unit funded by exiled Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, on Thursday released a screenshot of the purported email, casting doubt on the official version of the incident.

The email appears to have been sent at 12:57 am, or 27 minutes after Minsk air traffic control told the flight about the bomb threat.

The text of the email, which was purportedly sent on behalf of Hamas, appears to be identical to the one read out at a news conference by Belarusian officials earlier this week.

The Palestinian group has insisted that it “has nothing to do with that completely.”

The new revelation casts further doubt on frantic attempts by Belarusian authorities to portray the hijacking as a mere accident.

Debunking another claim by Mr Lukashenko, Warsaw airport officials on Wednesday denied that the Ryanair flight requested a landing at the Warsaw Chopin airport and was refused.

The incident that several European leader described as state terrorism has renewed appetite for Western sanctions.

Several European nations have closed their airspace to Belarusian flights, and EU leaders are expected to discuss further sanctions against the Lukashenko regime later on Thursday.

Belavia, the national airline carrier, on Thursday morning canceled flights to eight European countries at least until the end of October as the number of its available destinations continues to shrink.

Local media reported long lines at Belavia’s ticket officers as customers were coming in to return their tickets.

    Iran on Monday named the conservative head of its judiciary and six others as candidates for the June 18 presidential election, ruling out hopefuls aligned to moderate President Hassan Rouhani. Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric who ran against Mr Rouhani in 2017, is now seen as the frontrunner for the upcoming election, in which turnout will be seen as a test of legitimacy for the Islamic republic. Mr Raisi, 60, is believed to be a favourite of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who oversees the Guardian Council, a constitutional monitor that vets presidential candidates. The panel of clerics and jurists considered 590 applications and approved “only seven”, according to Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei. In 2017, 1,630 people applied to run. Among the rejected applications was that of former president Mahmoud Ahmedinijad and former Parliament speaker Ali Larinjani. A conservative who recently rebranded himself a pragmatist and supporter of President Rouhani's nuclear deal, Mr Larinjani indicated on Twitter that he would not challenge the surprise rejection of his candidacy. Reformists had hoped to vote for pragmatist Eshaq Jahangiri, first-vice president to incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, but he was also excluded. "The disqualification of many qualified people [is] a serious threat to public participation and fair competition among political tendencies, especially reformists," he said in a statement. Some Iranians also criticised the shortlist, with one user on the popular online chat application Clubhouse saying “the president has already been selected, we’re just waiting for the election itself,” referring to Mr Raisi’s anticipated victory. Even Mr Raisi indicated he wanted authorities to consider allowing more candidates to run. “I have made contacts and I am holding consultations to make the election scene more competitive and participatory,” he wrote on Twitter. President Rouhani is stepping down after serving his constitutional limit of two consecutive terms. The moderate leader made the 2015 agreement with world powers to limit Iran’s nuclear programme his centrepiece policy. Mr Raisi previously criticised President Rouhani for weakness while negotiating the agreement, accusing him in 2017 of failing "to get adequate guarantees" that the US would honour it. Former US president Donald Trump quit the deal in 2018, vindicating hardliners who said Washington cannot be trusted. Widespread public discontent could make for a low turnout, as ordinary Iranians suffer from an economy in ruins under sanctions and tensions with the West around ongoing negotiations to salvage the nuclear deal, which the United States quit in 2018.