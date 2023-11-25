Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire deal. The freed hostages included 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar. The agreement opened the way for sorely needed aid to flow into Gaza for beleaguered residents. It was also a moment of hope for families in Israel and elsewhere worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which triggered the war. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Nov. 24, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/hamas-frees-24-hostages-in-exchange-for-39-palestinian-prisoners/

View comments