Hamas gambles Gaza's future on rocket barrage

Roland Oliphant
·5 min read
Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City targeted the Ansar compound, linked to the Hamas movement, in the Gaza Strip - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP
Smoke billows after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City targeted the Ansar compound, linked to the Hamas movement, in the Gaza Strip - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

In 2018 Yehiya Sinwar, the Hamas veteran who effectively rules Gaza, made an unusual announcement.

Speaking two days after Israeli soldiers killed 60 Palestinian protesters and militants at the Gaza border fence, he said that his group would pursue “peaceful, popular resistance”.

It was a remarkable thing for a leader of the proscribed terrorist group to say in the face of hardliners calling for vengeance.

Sinwar is widely considered a ruthless and brilliant political mind whose two decades in Israeli prisons gave him fluent Hebrew and an intimate understanding of his enemy’s politics and society. And his strategy of “negotiation by rocket” had previously brought tangible successes.

But his reluctance in 2018 to seek blood for blood signalled a softening. The next three years saw an easing of the blockade around Gaza, and economic and humanitarian relief. It appeared as though Hamas were seeking legitimisation.

“Basically Hamas in recent years was pursuing a more pragmatic strategy with regard to Israel,” said Neri Zilber, an Israeli-American journalist who closely follows events in Gaza.

&#xa0;Firefighters put out a fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip
Firefighters put out a fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip

This week, the group seemed to throw that entire strategy of calibration to the winds. And no one is quite sure why.

Instead of firing a few dozen rockets in response to Israeli police heavy-handedness in Jerusalem, it launched over a thousand in a ferocious and unprecedented barrage over a single night this week.

Instead of confining the bombardment to southern Israel, it fired at targets deeper inside Israel than ever before including, for the first time since 2014, Jerusalem itself.

And instead of rapidly de-escalating, it seems encouraged by the unrest in mixed Arab-Jewish towns inside Israel to keep up the pressure.

All of this came at the price of a massive Israeli response that has devastated Gaza, killed dozens of Palestinian civilians, and likely dealt grave blows to Hamas’ own manpower and infrastructure.

“I cannot believe that they did not think this through,” said Michael Stephens, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. “I just can’t work it out.”

Palestinians inspect ruins after Israeli warplanes continued pounding attacks on Gaza Strip - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu
Palestinians inspect ruins after Israeli warplanes continued pounding attacks on Gaza Strip - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu

A clue may lie in recent political developments inside Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and Israel may have upset that delicate balance.

In March, Sinwar’s authority was badly shaken during the terror group’s rather opaque internal elections.

In the end, he scraped a victory - but the strength of the challenge from more traditional and militant rivals revealed growing dissatisfaction with his rule and an apparent resurgence of the wing of the group with more traditional ideas about destruction of the Jewish state.

Then, on April 29 Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, postponed the first elections in 15 years on the grounds that Israel was refusing to guarantee that Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem would be allowed to take part.

Most observers believe the real reason is because his fractured Fatah party, widely perceived by ordinary Palestinians as corrupt, authoritarian, and ineffective, was expected to take a mauling at the hands of Hamas.

With the electoral avenue to defeating Fatah and claiming leadership shut, the hardliners inside Hamas may have argued that there was less to lose from military escalation.

The third electoral vector was in Israel itself.

Until the beginning of last week, Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years as Israeli’s prime minister appeared to be over.

An unlikely coalition of right-wing, centrist, left-wing and Arab Islamist parties was poised to take power with a “government for change” focused on reconciliation and civilian affairs.

It would have been the first time one of Israel’s minority Arab parties was in government, and represented a tantalising opportunity to up-end a status quo from which Hamas has benefitted, and resurrect long-neglected ideals of co-existence and integration it opposes.

It is not clear that Hamas’ objective was to sabotage that coalition and save Benjamin Netanyahu’s government - but that it was certainly one of the consequences of the past week’s escalation.

Members of Israeli security and emergency services work on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv - Oren ZIV/AFP
Members of Israeli security and emergency services work on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv - Oren ZIV/AFP

With the political scene completely destabilised, and tensions building during Ramadan over Israeli police heavy-handedness around the Al-Aqsa mosque and the looming legal battle over the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, someone inside the Hamas apparently decided the time was right to attempt to reignite to general conflict.

“It was a golden opportunity to make the connection between defending Jerusalem and Gaza,” said Yossi Mekelberg, an expert at Chatham House.

“They also distinguished themselves from Abbas, who appears to be doing nothing or helping Israel."

Hamas is not directing the rioting in mixed Jewish Arab cities inside Israel, but its leaders may well think that they inspired it, and see it as vindication of their strategy.

Have they miscalculated?

It is difficult in the fog of war to work out whether the bloody costs Hamas and ordinary Gazans have paid will justify the fruits of this gamble, even on the terror group’s own terms.

But if their goal was to sow chaos, and throw Israel and Palestine into the jaws of conflict, they can certainly congratulate themselves.

Recommended Stories

  • Drone shows damage of Gaza rockets fired toward Israel

    The Israeli military says Hamas and other armed groups have fired more than 2,800 rockets from Gaza in six days.Many of the rockets have been intercepted by Israeli anti-missile systems, while some have fallen short of the border.Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.The death toll in Gaza overnight jumped to 181, including 47 children, amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery barrage since the fighting erupted last Monday. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

  • Latest airstrike by Israeli forces on Gaza

    Israeli air raids continued on Saturday in Gaza, after one raid killed at least 10 Palestinians in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. (May 15)

  • Israel accused of tricking major news outlets into reporting a fake Gaza invasion to lure Hamas fighters into tunnels that were targeted for massive airstrikes

    Reports that Israeli troops had entered Gaza apparently prompted fighters to rush to the tunnels under the enclave where they were bombed by 160 jets.

  • Japan, US, France hold military drill eyeing China presence

    The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” and which began Tuesday — come as they seek step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region. Japanese soldiers and their counterparts from the French army and the U.S. Marine Corps also conducted an urban warfare drill using a concrete building elsewhere at the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s Kirishima Training Area in the southern Miyazaki prefecture. On Saturday, the three countries were also joined by Australia in an expanded naval exercise involving 11 warships in the East China Sea, where tensions with China are rising around the island of Taiwan.

  • Two killed in grandstand collapse at synagogue in West Bank

    At least two worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured on Sunday when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said. The grandstand was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a major Jewish holiday. A spokesman for Magen David Adom ambulance service said that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and pronounced two dead; a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy. The accident in Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, raised further questions about safety measures at large ultra-Orthodox events, two weeks after 45 pilgrims were crushed to death in a stampede at the burial site of a Jewish sage in northern Israel. A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. The event was held in a partially constructed synagogue. The local mayor and senior fire brigade and police officers said the event had gone ahead despite the lack of a permit and official warnings that the building zone was unsafe. Security footage broadcast on local TV showed the crowded grandstand collapsing and worshippers falling on top of each other. "We were called again to another event where there was negligence and a lack of responsibility. There will be arrests," Jerusalem district police chief Doron Turgeman said at the scene.

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering again and there's a 'possibility' of another accident, scientists say

    Researchers at the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear explosion in Ukraine have detected a spike of neutrons in an underground room at the power plant.

  • Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

    The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to a half-dozen wildlife refuges that harbor millions of migrating birds each year. In what is shaping up to be the worst water crisis in generations, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it will not release water this season into the main canal that feeds the bulk of the massive Klamath Reclamation Project, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. “This year’s drought conditions are bringing unprecedented hardship to the communities of the Klamath Basin,” said Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, calling the decision one of “historic consequence.”

  • Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

    Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said, in the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on. In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and would “take time.“ Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” on the Hamas militant group, he said, flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, in a show of unity.

  • Smashed ice cream parlours and burned synagogues leave Israel facing new threat from the inside

    As Henry Sasin watched the news unfold of Arab and Jewish riots across Israeli cities, he received a widely circulated message on his phone. “I am honoured to invite you to take part in a mass murder of Arabs," it read. Mr Sasin, a Christian Arab, read on. "This will take place at 6pm today in Bat Yam promenade,” the message, forwarded by a concerned friend, continued. “Please come with the appropriate equipment - swords, knives, rocks, pistols." His heart sank when he saw a reference to a seaside shop called "Victory". It was his own ice cream parlour.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Why now? How viral TikToks, eight Palestinian families and one of Islam's holiest sites brought Israel to the brink of war

    The past week has seen some of the worst Arab-Israeli violence in years, with rocket salvoes, airstrikes, violent protests and street fighting. Yet tensions in Israel and the Occupied Territories have been on the rise for months. Here, The Telegraph unpacks how events both big and small have combined to bring the region back to conflict. A 'local planning dispute' turned nasty In a land where blood has long been spilled over property rights, the tree-lined streets of East Jerusalem's tiny Sheikh Jarrah district are a case in point. The district is at the centre of a decades-long legal dispute involving Palestinian families who face eviction orders from Jewish settlers. Originally refugees, the families were rehoused in Sheikh Jarrah in the 1950s as part of a UN-backed offer from Jordan, which at that time controlled East Jerusalem. Jordan then lost the land during the Six Day Arab-Israeli War in 1967 and since then the families have faced claims from Jewish landowners, who say the land was bought by Jewish associations in the 19th century.

  • Cowboys News: Most likely veteran to be cut? Prescott, rookie minicamp updates

    The Dallas Cowboys have started their rookie minicamp practices, how are the rookies doing? Is Dak Prescott ready for practice? How are RBs?

  • Biden aides defend controversial Covid mask guidance change

    Walensky and Fauci defend surprise public health moveRobert Reich: Republican Covid lies follow foreign strongmen Dr Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock This week’s surprise reversal of mask-wearing guidance for those vaccinated against Covid-19 was a “foundational first step” towards returning the US to normal, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) insisted on Sunday, as the agency continued to draw criticism for the sudden and confusing advice. Dr Rochelle Walensky appeared on several Sunday talk shows to stress it was up to individuals whether to follow the guidance issued on Thursday. “This was not permission to shed masks for everybody, everywhere. This was really [a] science-driven individual assessment of your risk,” Walensky told NBC’s Meet the Press. “We are asking people to be honest with themselves. If they are vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are not safe.” A growing number of groups and health experts have questioned the new guidance, which reversed the CDC position that even those fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors, and came 48 hours after Walensky was assailed in Congress on the issue. A number of mostly Republican-controlled states have subsequently said they are modifying their mask mandates and several large businesses, including Walmart and Starbucks, have dropped them altogether. The nation’s largest nurses union suggested on Saturday the CDC advice was not based on science and said any relaxation of protective health measures would place patients and caregivers at risk. Others were critical of the timing of the new guidance given that emergency approval was given only this week for those aged 12 to 15 to receive the Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine. Children aged 11 and under will likely not be able to receive a vaccine for months. In an opinion piece for the Washington Post, health commentator Dr Leana Wen said the CDC move was “sudden” and prompted “increasing confusion”, particularly for vulnerable groups. “Let’s say you go to the grocery store,” Wen wrote. “It’s crowded and few people there are masked. Perhaps everyone is vaccinated, but perhaps not. What if you’re vaccinated but not fully protected because you’re immunocompromised? “You can no longer count on CDC rules to help you keep safe. What if you don’t have childcare, so you had to bring your kids along? They didn’t choose to remain unvaccinated, the shots aren’t available for them. Surely it’s not fair to put them at risk.” Walensky acknowledged the concern but said some element of risk was inevitable as the US emerges from the pandemic. “We knew that there was going to be a time where we had the majority of Americans who wanted to be vaccinated and yet the children were not going to be eligible,” Walensky told CNN’s State of the Union. “This week we got news that we can vaccinate our 12- to 15-year-olds. We hope by the fall, by the end of this year, we’ll have vaccine eligible at even younger ranges. We recognize the challenge of parents who can’t leave their kids at home to go shopping, those kids should continue to wear masks in those settings and to the best of their ability to keep a distance. Those recommendations have not changed.” She repeated her assertion that it was “individual guidance”. “I want to convey that we are not saying that everybody has to take off their mask if they’re vaccinated,” she said. “It’s been 16 months that we’ve been telling people to mask and this is going to be a slow process. “The other thing is that every community is not the same, not all communities have vaccination rates that are high. These decisions have to be made at the community level”. Dr Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CBS’s Face the Nation the changed guidance was underpinned by “an accumulation of data”, including that the vaccines’ effectiveness had proved “even better than in the clinical trials”. Also, he said, “a number of papers have come out showing the vaccine protects even against the variants that are circulating, and we’re seeing that it is very unlikely that a vaccinated person, even if there’s a breakthrough infection, would transmit to someone else.” Fauci was referring to eight vaccinated members of the New York Yankees baseball team who tested positive but exhibited no symptoms. He did, however, appear to acknowledge the sudden switch of advice had been confusing. The CDC, Fauci said, will be “coming out very quickly with individual types of guidances, so people will say, ‘Well, what about the workplace? What about this, what about that?’ “That’s going to be clarified pretty quickly I would imagine. Within just a couple of weeks you’re gonna start to see significant clarification of some of the actually understandable and reasonable questions that people are asking.”

  • SpaceX blasted another 52 Starlink internet satellites and 2 payloads into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket, which landed perfectly

    A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket shot up from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 6:56 p.m. EDT.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.