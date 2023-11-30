Hamas gunmen kill three at Jerusalem bus stop

STORY: Two Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop during the morning rush hour in Jerusalem on Thursday (November 30).

They killed at least three people and wounded eight others with a rifle and a handgun, Israeli police said.

It was a powerful reminder of the potential for violence to spread, on the day Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement to extend their six-day ceasefire in Gaza by one more day.

This security camera footage, obtained and verified by Reuters, shows the moment they step out of a white car, guns drawn, to fire at the crowd.

Off-duty soldiers and a nearby civilian intervened and the shooters were shot dead. Police said they came from East Jerusalem.

Hamas claimed the two men as its members.

Israel's hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said at the scene the attack proved the need for Israel's war on Hamas, which has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, according to Gazan health authorities.

He said that Israel would continue its policy of easing regulations for issuing gun licences to private citizens.

"This event proves again how we must not show weakness, that we must speak to Hamas only through rifle scopes, through the war. Against Hamas we must fight. This event proves another thing, how important the policy of distributing weapons is, despite the criticism, I will continue with this policy of distributing weapons everywhere."

Israel launched its bombardment and ground offensive on Gaza after an attack by Hamas on southern Israel, in which its militants killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Tel Aviv, said Thursday's shooting was a reminder of the, quote, "threat from terrorism" Israelis face every day.