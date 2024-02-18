Hamas health authority: 127 dead in latest Israeli attacks in Gaza

Relatives of the Palestinians died in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital for burial in Dair El-Balah, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At least 127 Palestinians have been killed and 205 injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the territory said on Sunday.

By the ministry's count, this means that 28,985 Palestinians have died in the coastal strip since the beginning of the war on October 7. More than 68,880 others have suffered injuries.

While the figures cannot be independently verified, the United Nations and other observers consider them reliable. According to UN estimates, the majority of those killed have been women and children.

Herzi Halevi, the chief of general staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said recently that the army had "eliminated more than 10,000 terrorists in the Gaza Strip so far, including many commanders."

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations. They murdered more than 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others to the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said on Sunday that ground troops were still active in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, as well as in the central and northern parts of the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces remained at Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital, one of the last functioning hospitals in the strip, after raiding it on Thursday.

The IDF has said it believes "terrorist" activity is taking place at the facility and that the bodies of Israeli hostages could be inside.