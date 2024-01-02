Hamas health authority says more than 22,000 dead in Gaza Strip

Relatives of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the bodies in the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital for burial in Deir El-Balah. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The number of Gaza Strip residents killed in Israeli attacks has risen to 22,185, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority.

That was 207 more than the previous day's figure. A further 57,035 people have been injured since the start of the war, the authority announced on Tuesday. The majority of these are civilians. The figures cannot be independently verified at present.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by militants from Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. They murdered more than 1,200 people.

Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive, the end of which is currently not in sight.

Relatives of a Palestinian who was killed in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the body in the morgue of Al-Aqsa Hospital for burial in Deir El-Balah. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa