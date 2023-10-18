Hamas hostages: Who are the people taken from Israel?

An Israeli military spokesman has said that at least 199 people are now thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas, after its surprise attack on 7 October. Hamas has said it has hidden them in "safe places and tunnels" within Gaza, and threatened to kill hostages if civilian homes are bombed by Israel without warning.

These are the stories of people confirmed by the BBC, or credibly reported, to have been taken hostage by Hamas from Israel. They include 16 children and at least 13 over-60s.

Last updated on 18 October 2023 at 09:06 BST

Daphna Elyakim, 15, and her sister Ella, 8, were seen on video being held in their home in the Nahal Oz kibbutz by Hamas militants, relatives said. The girls' father Noam Elyakim, Noam's partner Dikla Arava, and her 17-year-old son Tomer were killed. Relatives said Ella and Daphna have appeared in photos posted by Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Mia Shem, 21, from Shoham, appeared in the first hostage video released by Hamas saying that she had been abducted from a party. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed she was taken hostage and said they were in touch with her family, who agreed images from the video could be shown.

Channah Peri, 79, and her son Nadav Popplewell, 51, were taken hostage by Hamas, said Channah's daughter Ayelet Svatitzky, who was speaking to them on the phone when the gunmen burst in. She said the militants sent pictures of her two relatives, who both have diabetes, with armed men in the background.

Omri Miran, 46, was abducted by Hamas militants after his family opened the door to their secure shelter to an Israeli child, who said he would be killed otherwise. Omri's wife, Lishay Lavi, said she saw him being taken away in handcuffs with three other hostages from the Nahal Oz kibbutz.

Amiram Cooper 85, and his wife Nurit, 80, were taken from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, their daughter-in-law Noa told the BBC. The family last spoke to the couple on Saturday morning during the attack, Noa said, when the couple were in their safe room. The family later traced Amiram's phone to Gaza. Noa said the couple are without their medicines.

Liri Elbag, 18, had just started military training as an Army lookout near the Gaza border when Hamas attacked, her father Eli told the Associated Press. Eli said he saw her in a video circulated later by Hamas, crowded with others on the back of a military truck which had been seized by the gunmen.

Adrienne Neta, 66, is a former midwife, who has been missing since the Gaza border community of Kibbutz Be'eri came under an attack that left more than 100 dead. Neta's children were on the telephone with her "as the terrorists barged into her home", according to her son Nahar.

A number of people are believed to have been abducted from the Supernova music festival in southern Israel. Among them:

Celine Ben David Nagar, 32, was on her way to the event when Hamas's attack started. She was forced to hide in a bomb shelter, which then came under grenade assault. Her husband Ido says he was told by a survivor of the attack that Celine had not been killed.

Almog Meir Jan, 21, tried to flee the festival. He and a friend made it to the friend's car but only managed to drive a short distance before being forced to stop. Almog's family say they have seen a hostage video in which he appears. It is not known what happened to Almog's friend.

Inbar Heiman, a student aged 21, was seen by two young Israeli men being taken away from the festival on a motorcycle. Hamas have released a video in which Inbar is seen very briefly.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, from California, was seen by witnesses being loaded onto a truck by Hamas militants, his family told the Los Angeles Times. He was badly injured and unconscious, the witnesses said, and his last known phone location showed him on the border with Gaza.

Maya Regev, 21, and her brother Itay, 18, from Herzliya. On the morning of the attack, Maya's father got a call from his daughter who screamed "Dad they're shooting at me, I'm dead". The family said they later spotted Itay in handcuffs in the back of a vehicle in a video released by Hamas. Almost two days later, the Israeli army informed the family that both Maya and Itay had been abducted.

Shani Louk, a tourist from Germany. Her mother, Ricarda, said she had seen a video of Shani after she was taken and later said she had information that Shani was in a critical condition in Gaza following a head injury.

Noa Argamani, a Chinese-born Israeli citizen, was also kidnapped from the festival. Video footage - verified by her father Yaakov Argamani to Israel's Channel 12 - shows the 25-year-old being taken away on the back of a militant's motorbike screaming, "Don't kill me!"

Bar Kuperstein, 21, last spoke to his family early on the morning of 7 October, as the attack unfolded. Later the same day, his family say that they identified him in a video of Israeli prisoners, posted by Hamas. Since then, they say they have had no further information.

Vivian Silver, 74, a renowned peace campaigner, has been missing since Saturday morning. Her last communication was to say that her home in Kibbutz Be'eri was under attack.

Roni Eshel, 19, was based in an army base on the Gaza border. Her family say that the last time they heard from her was on Saturday morning. Her base was under attack. She sent a text message to her mother at around 09:30, saying: "Mom, I am okay, I am busy, I love you."

More on Israel-Gaza war

Jordan Roman-Gat, a 36-year-old German-Israeli citizen, was kidnapped with her husband and young child by Hamas from Kibbutz Be'eri. She, her husband Alon, and three-year-old Gefen escaped when the car briefly stopped, but Jordan became separated from the others, relatives told CNN, adding they fear she may have been recaptured.

Ohad and Ethan Vahalomy were abducted from their kibbutz, according to Ohad's mother, Esther. She said her daughter-in-law and two of her granddaughters managed to escape when five gunmen burst into their home, but Ohad and 12-year-old Ethan were taken.

Ditza Heiman, 84, was seen by a neighbour at Kibbutz Nir Oz being led away by Hamas gunmen, her niece said. A former social worker, she is the widow of Zvi Shdaimah, who came to the UK on the Kindertransport, the organised rescue of children from Nazi-controlled areas during World War Two.

Dror Or, his wife Yonat, son Noam and daughter Alma were seen by a neighbour being dragged out of their home in Kibbutz Be'eri, according to their nephew Emmanuel Besorai. There has been no contact since, he said. Noam is aged 15 and Alma 13.

Dr Shoshan Haran, her husband Avshal Haran, daughter Adi Shoham, her partner Tal Shoham and their children, Naveh and Yahel, were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri, according to the non-profit she founded, Fair Planet. Fair Planet said they lost contact with Dr Haran after the attack by Hamas, but Avshal's phone was tracked to Gaza and they believe the whole family was taken. Shoshan is aged 67, Avshal is 66, Naveh is aged eight and Yahel is three.

Sharon Avigdori, 52, her daughter Noam, 12, Lilach Kipnis, 60, her husband Eviatar, 65, and Paul Vincent, Eviatar's carer, are relatives of Dr Haran and are believed to have been kidnapped at the same time.

Yaffa Adar, 85, was kidnapped from a kibbutz close to the border with Gaza. Her granddaughter Adva found a video of her being taken to Gaza, surrounded by four armed men.

Shiri, Yarden, Ariel and Kfir Bibas are believed to have been abducted from the kibbutz in southern Israel where they lived and where Shiri was a kindergarten teacher. Shiri was pictured holding Ariel, aged 3, and 9-month-old Kfir, surrounded by Hamas militants.

Yossi and Margit Silberman, Shiri's parents, are also missing and thought to have been captured.

Carmella and Noya Dan with Ofer, Erez and Sahar Kalderon were taken prisoner in Kibbutz Nir Oz. A video on social media appeared to show 12-year-old Erez being taken by gunmen towards Gaza, their relative Ido Dan told the BBC, who said he also feared for the health of 80-year-old Carmella without her medication.

Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from Illinois, USA, were visiting relatives in Kibbutz Nahal Oz when it was attacked. A neighbour told the family they saw Hamas militants take Judith and Natalie, 17, from the house, ABC7 in Chicago reported.

The parents of Sharone Lifschitz - a London-based artist, who asked for them not to be identified for fear of reprisals - are believed to have been taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Ms Lifschitz said her father speaks Arabic and spent his time in retirement driving Palestinians who needed medical treatment to hospital.

Ada Sagi, 74, is also believed to have been abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her son, Noam, said Israeli soldiers found bloodstains but no sign of his mother and she was not among those killed or injured in the small community.

Doron, Raz and Aviv Asher were taken captive while staying with relatives near the Gaza border. Husband Yoni saw a video of his wife and daughters, aged 5 and 3, being loaded onto a truck with other hostages. He also traced her mobile phone to Gaza.

Efrat Katz and Gadi Mozes, the mother of Doron Asher and her partner respectively, were also abducted during the same attack on the Nir Oz kibbutz, according to relatives and the Israeli aid agency where Gadi Mozes worked as an agricultural expert.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, an American-Israeli citizen, has been missing since Hamas's attack on the Nir Oz kibbutz, his father Jonathan told the BBC. Jonathan said his son was not found among the dead and the "only reasonable explanation" is that he was taken to Gaza.

Anucha Angkaew, a Thai national who had worked on an avocado farm for almost two years, was seen in a video published by Hamas. His wife, Wanida Maarsa, identified him to BBC Thai.

Boonthom Phankhong and Nattawaree "Yo" Moonkan, who are husband and wife, were working at a mushroom-packing factory near Gaza when Hamas militants burst in and began firing, according to Thai TV reports. Yo, aged 35, screamed while everyone else was hiding and was taken along with her husband, 45.

O-wat Suriyasri was pictured with his hands tied behind his back as armed Hamas militants looked on, in a photo sent by a colleague to his family, according to Thai TV reports. He has a child with his wife back in Thailand.

Manee Jirachat, who travelled to Israel for work four years ago, was seized by Hamas militants along with five other workers who had taken cover together, according to a Thai TV interview with his father, who had spoken to survivors.

Natthaporn Onkaew, Komkrit Chombua, Parinya Taemklang, Pattanayuth Tonsokri, Kiattisak "Top" Patee and a Mr Pongtorn (no first name given) were all named by the Thai foreign ministry as hostages. Thailand said 14 of its nationals in total were captured.

Are you personally affected by the issues raised in this story? If it is safe to do so, please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.