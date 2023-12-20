Hamas leader in Cairo for talks aimed at truce with Israel: Live updates

The leader of the Hamas political wing was in Cairo on Wednesday as negotiations intensified for a cease-fire aimed at more prisoner-hostage exchanges and increased humanitarian aid for the devastated Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh was holding "critical discussions" with Egyptian officials that also involved a potential exchange of dozens of hostages held by militants in return for the release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, Egypt Today reported. Other news outlets had similar reports, although Hamas issued a statement warning that its leaders would hold no talks involving prisoner exchanges while Israel continues its "genocidal" war.

"We are, however, open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people and opening the crossings to bring in aid and provide relief to the Palestinian people," the statement said.

Earlier this week, CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar for talks aimed at another truce. A weeklong cease-fire that ended three weeks ago resulted in the release of more than 100 militant-held hostages and more than 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

More than 100 hostages remain under militant control. All were taken on Oct. 7, when a Hamas-led attack into Israeli border communities killed 1,200 people. Within hours, Israel struck back. The assault has killed more than 19,000 Palestinians, the Gaza Health Ministry reports.

Developments:

∎ The U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution calling for a cease-fire to allow for the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid into Gaza was delayed until Wednesday as negotiators worked to avoid a U.S. veto. A similar resolution drew a veto less than two weeks ago.

∎ Mobile phone and internet service was down across most of Gaza again on Wednesday, adding to the difficulties of funneling humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Palestinians line up for a meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Evidence is mounting of rape, sexual violence and mutilation of women and men during the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7. And sexual assault was not confined to Oct. 7, two Israeli doctors say. The physicians, who have been treating released hostages, and an Israeli military official familiar with the matter confirmed to USA TODAY that some released hostages revealed they suffered violent sexual assaults in captivity. One of the doctors assessed that "many" of the released Israeli female hostages 12 to 48 − there are about 30 of them − were sexually assaulted while held by Hamas in Gaza. Read more here.

“The voices of so many of these women and girls were stolen by Hamas, but their bodies tell the tale,” said Carly Pildis, director of community engagement at the Anti-Defamation League. “Broken pelvises. Mutilated genitals. Brutalized bodies. Then we have eyewitnesses coming forward with stories of gang rape, of torture, of murder."

− Kim Hjelmgaard

