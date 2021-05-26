Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

  • Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, meets with foreign press, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Yahya Sinwar, center, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, meets with foreign press, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is surrounded by guards as he arrives for a meeting with foreign press, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is surrounded by guards as he arrives for a meeting with foreign press, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is surrounded by guards as he arrives for a meeting with foreign press, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
1 / 5

Israel Palestinians

Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, meets with foreign press, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
FARES AKRAM
·4 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting.

Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive this month at 254, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 people above the age of 60. But it did not give a breakdown between civilians and combatants.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar said those killed last week included 57 members of his group’s armed wing, 22 members of the smaller Islamic Jihad group and one member of a small group called the Popular Resistance Committees.

Hamas presented a list from the Health Ministry identifying women and children who died. The oldest was a 90-year-old man, while there were eight children aged 2 or under. The list has not been independently verified, but many of the names were already well known.

Twelve people were killed in Israel -- mostly from rocket fire -- and all but one were civilians.

As with previous rounds of fighting, the number of civilian deaths has become an issue of dispute between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that some 200 militants were killed but has not provided any evidence backing up the figures.

The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into possible war crimes by both Hamas and Israel — including the possibility of disproportionate force by Israel and indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas.

Israeli officials say any civilian casualties are unintended and that the army takes great effort to avoid them. They accuse Hamas of putting civilians in danger by launching rockets from residential areas and inviting Israeli reprisals. They also note that Hamas rockets are fired indiscriminately toward Israeli population centers.

During the latest round of fighting, Israel said it targeted only Hamas’ military infrastructure and accused the group of taking shelter in residential areas and digging tunnels beneath houses. Some 1,000 buildings, including four high-rise towers, were destroyed, according to U.N. estimates. Israel says the buildings were either used as militant command centers or used to hide tunnels.

Sinwar denied the Israeli claims. “It is lying when it says there are military targets in these areas or under the ground,” he said.

One of the high-rise buildings hit by Israel housed The Associated Press' offices in Gaza. Israel has said Hamas military intelligence used the building, though it has not publicly presented any evidence backing up the claim.

AP's president and chief executive, Gary Pruitt, has said the agency had no indication of a Hamas presence in the building and was never warned of any possible presence. He has urged Israel to present its evidence and called for an independent investigation into the destruction of the building.

Sinwar, meanwhile, also denied Israeli claims that it had killed scores of militants in a late-night maneuver during the fighting.

On May 13, Israel scrambled forces along the Gaza border and told some media that it had launched a ground campaign in what reportedly was a ruse meant to send militants into hiding in the tunnels. Israel then heavily bombed the tunnel area, claiming to have inflicted heavy casualties.

Sinwar said Hamas recognized the “trick” and ordered militants to evacuate the tunnels. He said none of his fighters were killed. “This is a lie for which you should bring the occupation accountable,” he told foreign reporters.

He said, however, that 18 Hamas militants were killed in a tunnel several days earlier in a different part of Gaza. Their bodies were recovered after the cease-fire took effect, he said.

Hamas is an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction. It has fought four wars and numerous skirmishes against Israel since seizing control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007.

The latest round of fighting was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites. The protests were directed at Israel’s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the Arab neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Hamas initiated the war by launching a barrage of long-range rockets toward Israel. Despite the heavy damage to Gaza, Sinwar said his group would never recognize Israel and was ready to fight again over Jerusalem.

“If the whole world doesn’t move to stop and put a limit to the actions of the occupation in Al-Aqsa mosque, Sheikh Jarrah and the holy city in general, it will be a reason to ignite a big religious war in the region,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

    Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah's comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas. The Israel-Hamas hostilities were set off on May 10 in part by Israeli police raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City and clashes with Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

  • Hezbollah leader: Breach of Jerusalem means regional war

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said Tuesday any violations of Jerusalem and the sites holy to Muslims and Christians would lead to a regional war. Speaking for the first time since the cease-fire ending the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah said Gaza’s militant groups have proved that no one can sit idle when Israel attacks the holy sites or tries to undermine the Palestinians' right to the city.

  • Biden's Gaza reconstruction plan faces major roadblocks

    The Biden administration wants to push ahead with humanitarian aid and rebuilding in Gaza. That's easier said than done.Why it matters: President Biden says he wants to coordinate those efforts with the Palestinian Authority, which has no influence in Gaza, and exclude Hamas, which controls the territory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Israel's strict controls on the entry of goods and building materials into Gaza are a major barrier, as is the reluctance of the international community to invest in the reconstruction of an area that has been repeatedly bombed.What they're saying: In his meetings in Jerusalem and Ramallah this week, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the relief and reconstruction process would be led by the UN with the participation of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Israel.The U.S. wants the Palestinian Authority to have a role in the channeling of aid into Gaza so that it gains influence and goodwill in Gaza, U.S. officials say.The U.S. also wants to establish a strong international monitoring mechanism, led by the UN, to ensure that the aid benefits the people of Gaza and not Hamas.Yes, but: Israeli officials told Blinken that while they are ready to help in getting immediate humanitarian assistance into Gaza — water, food, medical supplies — several conditions will have to be met before they'll allow the reconstruction effort to begin.One is a monitoring system that's much stronger than previous ones that allowed Hamas to repurpose building materials for its own purposes, Israeli officials tell me.They also want the Biden administration to press Egypt to monitor its border crossing with Gaza and prevent the entry of dual-use items that could bolster Hamas' military industry.Lastly, Israeli officials told Blinken that any meaningful reconstruction of Gaza is conditioned on progress toward the recovery of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and the release of Israeli citizens held by Hamas in Gaza.The other side: Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, claimed in a statement today that Hamas would not interfere with international reconstruction efforts."We will make the task easier for everyone, and we will make sure that the process is transparent and fair, and let everyone be sure that no penny [of the money for reconstruction] will go to Hamas."The state of play: 86 education or health facilities were damaged during the fighting in Gaza, urgent repairs are required to restore water and sanitation infrastructure, and food and fuel are also needed, per the UN.What’s next: During his visit, Blinken announced more than $100 million in additional U.S. aid to the Palestinians.It won't go directly to the Palestinian Authority but through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees and various humanitarian and development projects in Gaza.Sources familiar with the issue said this was done to deal with “donor fatigue” and set an example to other donor countries that raised reservations about giving more money to Gaza.Blinken also announced the U.S. would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem as soon as possible to engage with Palestinian officials and civil society and support the humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden tells intelligence agencies to step up probe of COVID-19's origins, including theory of Wuhan lab leak

    US intelligence is focused on animal-to-human transmission or a possible lab accident in Wuhan, China, as the coronavirus' starting point.

  • Biden expected to name Thomas Nides as envoy to Israel - source

    President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Thomas Nides, an experienced diplomat and Wall Street executive, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Nides’ appointment would follow a ceasefire reached last week after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, the worst clashes in years. The Biden administration had faced criticism for lacking high-level diplomatic representation in Israel during the latest conflict, and the White House then made completing the selection process a higher priority.

  • Unions, Membership and Getting Police Out of the Schools

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. As more and more of the nation’s schools reopen, we will see the return of students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and … cops. It seems like ages ago now, but the presence of law enforcement officers in the classroom was […]

  • Blinken seeks to fix Palestinian ties on maiden Mideast trip

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced plans to reopen a key diplomatic outreach office to the Palestinians and pledged nearly $40 million in new aid — reversing key policies of the Trump administration as he moved to bolster the embattled Palestinian government in the West Bank. On his first official visit to the region, Blinken met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders with the immediate aim of shoring up last week's cease-fire that ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Blinken repeatedly alluded to the underlying issues of the decades-old conflict and expressed empathy for both sides, but he showed little interest in launching another U.S. push for lasting peace, perhaps because previous efforts by past administrations have all failed.

  • This company is tackling climate change with prefab homes

    Dvele Co-Founder & CEO Kurt Goodjohn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how his company is tackling climate change with prefab homes.

  • ‘Yo, golf is dope.’ Kentucky golfer a leader in sport’s effort to diversify.

    Doug Smith is a Versailles native who played for Lexington Christian Academy and the University of Louisville.

  • Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identity

    A recent Pew survey found that American Jews are increasingly becoming more diverse and politically polarized. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesThe notion of a united Jewish American community bound together by common beliefs has been eroded by rising interfaith marriages and a growing divide between religious and nonreligious Jews. That is one of the main themes that emerges from a recent Pew Research Center survey, the first since 2013, that provides an up-to-date portrait of the American Jewish community, including its beliefs, practices, marital patterns, racial and ethnic makeup and political views. The American Jewish community, it found, comprises 7.5 million Jews, or 2.4% of the U.S. population. The survey headlined four central findings of special interest: American Jews are culturally engaged, increasingly diverse, politically polarized and worried about anti-Semitism. As a scholar of American Jewish history, I was most interested in how much the survey reveals about changes in the American Jewish community. Immigration, intermarriage and the rapid growth of Orthodox Judaism, among other phenomena, have changed the composition of the community, especially among the younger generation. Many of these changes are likely to have even greater impacts in the decades ahead. Civil religion Back in 1986, an insightful book titled “Sacred Survival” set forth what its author, the late social scientist and intellectual Jonathan Woocher, described as “the civil religion of American Jews.” It was a term based upon the findings of sociologist Robert Bellah, who, in a celebrated 1967 essay, introduced the concept of “civil religion” in America. He argued that notwithstanding America’s religious diversity, a “transcendent universal religion” united the country as expressed in presidential inaugural addresses and other civic ceremonies. Woocher made a parallel case with regard to Jews. Despite the many religious and other differences that divided American Jews from one another, there were a series of beliefs that the vast majority considered sacred and inviolable. Among these major tenets common to religious and nonreligious Jews alike he listed “unity of the Jewish people,” “mutual responsibility,” “the centrality of the state of Israel” and “Jewish survival.” These core beliefs, he argued, bound Jews together. Not one of these beliefs, according to the new Pew survey, continues to unite American Jews today. Although the survey does not explain this change, it hints that intermarriage, which it defines as the presence within the Jewish community of a rising number of what it calls “non-Jewish spouses,” is a big part of the change. Fully 72% of non-Orthodox Jews who have married since 2010 describe their spouses as being “non-Jewish.” The new Pew survey helpfully distinguishes between those who identify themselves as “Jews by religion” and those who describe themselves as “Jews of no religion,” meaning that they identify as Jews only ethnically, culturally or by family background. A large majority – 68% – of “Jews by religion” have Jewish spouses. But an even larger majority – 79% – of “Jews of no religion,” which represents about a third of the American Jewish community, have non-Jewish spouses. Among Jews under 50, according to the survey, “two sharply divergent expressions of Jewishness appear to be gaining ground – one involving religion deeply enmeshed in every aspect of life, and the other involving little or no religion at all.” That, I argue, helps to explain why the “civil religion” that once united American Jews has largely disappeared. The chasms illuminated by the Pew survey between religious Jews and nonreligious ones, and between Jews who have married within their faith and those who have not, increasingly divide Jews once brought together by a common set of beliefs. Increasing divisions Several examples highlight these chasms as well as the loss of those shared beliefs that once existed. First, Jews who married within the faith continue to uphold “the unity of the Jewish people,” much as they did in Woocher’s day – fully 95% of Orthodox Jews feel “a great deal” of a sense of belonging to the Jewish people. By contrast, the “Jews of no religion,” and Jews who affiliate with no particular branch of Judaism – over two-thirds of whom are married to non-Jewish spouses – overwhelmingly rate their sense of belonging to a wider Jewish community in terms like “none,” “not much” or “some.” Similarly, when asked about mutual responsibility among Jews, or, as Pew puts it, how responsible they feel “to help Jews in need around the world,” 95% of Orthodox Jews say “some” or “a great deal,” as do 87% of all Jews by religion. Among “Jews of no religion,” fewer than two-thirds feel this responsibility. An even larger gap exists with respect to “attachment to Israel.” Orthodox and Conservative Jews overwhelmingly – about 80% – report that they feel “very” or “somewhat” attached to Israel. By contrast, a significant majority of Jews of no religion – 67% – or of no particular branch – 59% – report that they are “not too” or “not at all” attached to Israel. These differences played out in public and on social media during the recently ended hostilities between Israel and Gaza. Although The New York Times ascribed the differences largely to age, the Pew survey suggests that the gap between religious and nonreligious Jews and between Jews who have married inside their faith and those who have not may be more significant still. ‘A Tale of Two Jewries’ Surveys show that many Jewish people wanted their children and grandchildren to remain Jewish. © Ted Spiegel//Corbis via Getty Images The widest gap of all within the American Jewish community nowadays, according to Pew, surrounds the question of the continuation of the Jewish people – once a bedrock concern and sacred desire among American Jews of every kind. However much Jews once disagreed internally, they all wanted their children and grandchildren to remain Jewish, in no small part a result of the trauma of losing so many Jews during the Holocaust. Now, however, those feelings seem to be ebbing. Asked whether “it is very important that their grandchildren be Jewish,” almost all Orthodox Jews – 91% – said yes, and so did 62% of Conservative ones. By contrast, only a small percentage – 4% of Jews of no religion and 11% of Jews of no particular branch of Judaism – agreed. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] The Pew survey does not explain this overwhelming difference, but perhaps it is understandable that those with non-Jewish spouses have different expectations for their offspring than those with Jewish spouses who share their religious and cultural beliefs. Fifteen years ago, the eminent Jewish sociologist Steven M. Cohen, based on earlier data from Jewish population studies, published “A Tale of Two Jewries,” in which he noted “sharp differences” between Jews who have married within their faith and those who have not and warned that their futures would likely be different as well. The new Pew survey of Jewish Americans validates Cohen’s astute prophecy. By contrast, the civil religion that Woocher described as the “religious ideology … at the heart of the Jewish commitment of a significant segment of American Jewry” no longer unites Americans Jews at all.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jonathan D. Sarna, Brandeis University. Read more:Social media platforms are complicit in censoring Palestinian voicesAmerican Jews and Israel: still attached but more divided Jonathan D. Sarna served on the advisory board for the 2013 Pew Survey of Jewish Americans.

  • A Ceasefire Won’t Protect Palestinians From Looming Climate Threats—Or Israel From the Fallout

    On May 21, Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered a ceasefire. The agreement ended 11 days of conflict—the most frenetic fighting between the two sides since 2014—during which the death toll in Gaza has been at least 253 and in Israel has been at least 13. Like Israel and the rest of the Middle East, Gaza and the West Bank are experiencing increasingly long and more frequent periods of extreme heat.

  • Six-year-old boy killed in apparent road rage shooting

    The family of a 6-year-old boy killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Southern California is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest. Jonathan Vigliotti has the details.

  • Super Flower Blood Moon Rises Above Cathedral in New South Wales

    May’s full moon and a lunar eclipse coincided on May 26, to create a phenomenon known as a “super flower blood moon”.This timelapse footage of the moon rising over the skyline in Newcastle, New South Wales, was captured by Shane Blue.May’s full moon is referred to as the flower moon, while a total eclipse is known as a blood moon. To complete the celestial triple whammy, and explain the mouthful of a name, the eclipse came as the moon was closest to earth, and, hence, a “supermoon”. Credit: Shane Blue via Storyful

  • Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system

    Five medical workers in white protective gear battle to resuscitate a coronavirus patient in a quarantine centre on the edge of the Malaysian capital, but eventually fail. Despite a state of emergency imposed in January, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government has been seen as struggling to rein in the infections, triggering public fury. The health ministry and Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Soccer-Enthusiam for final beats COVID fears, say Europa League fans

    Fans flocking into Poland's historic city of Gdansk for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday said their enthusiasm for the game had triumphed over their fears about COVID-19. English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance. "It's been emotional because of what it means to play the first final in the history of Villarreal, and also because of the situation we are in, the pandemic, after a year of not having travelled," Andrea Manrique told Reuters.

  • Trump touted the Abraham Accords as a 'new dawn' for the Middle East. 9 months later, Gaza erupted.

    Trump-era deals normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries were touted as a step toward peace, but recent violence shows their limit.

  • Missed the super flower blood moon? Check out photos of the spectacular lunar eclipse.

    Sky watchers witnessed one of the greatest sky spectacles of the year Wednesday during a super flower blood moon eclipse.

  • Suspect arrested in attack on Jewish man in Times Square during protests

    Faisal Elezzi, 25, of Staten Island, is charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

  • Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

    The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill that prevents people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running for office, part of authorities' efforts to sideline associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. After the State Duma approved the bill in the final third reading, it will now need to be vetted by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law. Lawmakers have fast-tracked the bill while a Moscow court has considered a request by prosecutors to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices as extremist groups.

  • Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial

    Families of 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in a stadium overcrowding disaster in 1989 slammed a British judge's decision to end the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice. After four weeks of evidence, Judge William Davis told jurors in Salford, northwest England, that he agreed with lawyers for the defendants that there was no case they could properly consider. “We’ve got the death certificate with 96 unlawfully killed but yet not one person has been held to account," Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster, said at the Hillsborough memorial at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.