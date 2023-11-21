Israeli government convenes as Hamas says negotiators 'close to reaching truce agreement'

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday that the group was “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel to halt the fighting. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Israeli government on Tuesday conducted a series of emergency cabinet meetings in the hopes of agreeing to an imminent deal for the release of some Israeli hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

The meetings of Israel's war and security cabinets came as Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh also confirmed that the militant group was nearing a truce with Israel to temporarily halt the fighting in Gaza.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, a draft proposal for a hostage exchange and humanitarian pause in fighting was delivered to Israel by Qatar. Its arrival came as Israel's full cabinet met Tuesday.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh posted comments on social media after Hamas had delivered a response to Qatari mediators who have been brokering negotiations involving the United States, Israel and Hamas for weeks, but gave no specifics.

"The movement delivered its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators and we are close to reaching a truce agreement," Haniyeh said.

Israeli infantry from the 55th brigade of paratroopers train with light weapons Monday in a live fire exercise outside the Tze'elim base in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip border. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI

Speaking to Al Jazeera, another Hamas official, Ezzat el-Reshiq, said the negotiations were focusing on the duration of the truce, preparations to get aid into Gaza and swapping women and children being held by Hamas for women and child Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The agreement, which will also provide for transferring injured and sick in Gaza to third countries for medical care, would be announced by Doha, said el-Reshiq, who complained negotiations had stretched out for so long because Israel had been dragging its feet.

El-Reshiq also sought to quash doubts over whether Hamas' political and military leadership in Gaza would be on the same page, saying, "We are always united whether it is on the battlefield or in making political decisions."

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a founding member of Hamas, told CBS News on Monday that negotiators were "close" to an agreement under which Hamas would release 50 hostages to secure a five-day cease-fire.

Palestinian relatives mourn over the bodies of a woman and her child from the Palestinian Sheikh el-Eed family, killed along with another child from the household a day earlier, when their home was hit by Israeli bombs in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Muhammad/UPI

Israel would also release 100 Palestinian prisoners, cease all flight operations over the southern portion of Gaza during the cease-fire and pause flights in northern Gaza to allow hostage transfers and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also said the two sides were "close to reaching an agreement," as points of contention that remained were "very minor."

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told CBS News that "many areas of difference that previously existed" in the negotiations "have been narrowed."

Earlier, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said negotiators were "getting close to the end" on the release of hostages but declined to offer details.

"I know that everybody's interested in the numbers and who they're going to be. We're working that through literally in real time with both sides. So, I think it's better if I just don't speculate about what that pool is going to look like," Kirby told reporters Monday.

He said the administration was working especially hard to get American citizens released immediately but did not say whether any would be among those included in the truce agreement.

"Obviously, we are laser-focused on the American citizens that we know are being held hostage and we want them out, all of them. Everybody should be out now," Kirby said.

Asked whether he thought they were still alive, he said he had no reason to think otherwise.