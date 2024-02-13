Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar caught hiding in Gaza tunnels in IDF video

Israel has released footage it claims shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the Oct 7 attacks, inside a tunnel beneath Gaza.

Sinwar was apparently recorded by a Hamas security camera heading through one of the terrorist group’s tunnels. The footage appears to be the first sighting in Gaza since Oct 7.

The footage does not show the Hamas leader’s face.

Sinwar, who plotted the Oct 7 attack in which hundreds were killed and kidnapped, was apparently accompanied by his children in the tunnels of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Force, suggested that Israel was closing in on Hamas’ leadership, who he said were “living on borrowed time”.

He wrote on social media: “While the people of Gaza are suffering, [Yahya] Sinwar hides in the tunnels below... running like a coward, with one of his wives and children.”

NBC News reported that Israel was considering letting Sinwar flee in return for its hostages and Hamas’s withdrawal from Gaza.