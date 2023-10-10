How Hamas likely used rudimentary drones to 'blind and deafen' Israel's border and pave the way for its onslaught

A drone's eye view of an Israeli machine gun turret at the border with Gaza, in Hamas footage released on October 7, 2023. Al-Qassam Brigades/Telegram

Hamas has shared drone footage, saying it used drones in its attack on Israel over the weekend.

Analysts say it targeted comms towers and guard posts, while Israel's Iron Dome was distracted by rockets.

It looks like Hamas has borrowed drone tactics from the fighting in Ukraine.

Videos circulated by Hamas suggest that a fleet of simple drones helped pave the way for its massive, deadly onslaught in Israel over the weekend.

Rockets, paragliders, and ground troops formed the bulk of Hamas' weekend attack, which IDF spokesperson Maj. Libby Weiss called "the single largest massacre of Israeli civilians since the establishment of the country."

But cheap drones appear to have formed a vanguard that was likely a "key tactical element" of the broader assault, Cornell University drone expert James Patton Rogers told Insider.

Plenty of video material has circulated online suggesting extensive use of drones.

Although much of it is unverified, an analysis by private drone intelligence outfit DroneSec suggests that two main types of drones were in use — cheap FPV drones equipped with explosives, and a new fixed-wing drone that appears to have been used as a loitering munition.

The picture and timeline of their use is still emerging. But experts, along with Hamas' own allies, have suggested that they were deployed early to help the militants cross the border.

DroneSec's analysis of the footage concluded that armed FPV drones were likely used in the destruction of comms towers and border posts, with one video even showing the precision drop of an explosive directly onto a machine gun turret.

Patton Rogers said that "Hamas looks like they've very carefully scoped out exactly the points at which the guard towers, the security towers, the border posts, the communications towers, the CCTV cameras — which have facial recognition — are at."

"And then the drones have been sent in earlier on to take out a number of these key targets," he said.

This, he added, would have sown panic as well as helped ground forces move in without alerting Israel to the full scale of the incursion.

"You're trying to blind and deafen the communications of your enemy," he said.

The footage also appears to show an armed DJI quadcopter drone taking out an Israeli Merkava-4 tank, as well as an ambulance near a group of soldiers, DroneSec said.

Hamas published footage showing their aerial attack on a merkava tank near the border, all soldiers inside were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/TIW0IibtZ4 — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) October 7, 2023

Along with those drones, Hamas also unveiled its new Zouari drone in the attack, which according to Iran's government-controlled news service IRNA had "facilitated the crossing" of fighters from Gaza in the attack.

IRNA shared an apparent training video of the rudimentary, fixed-wing Zouari drone.

It's named for Mohamed Zouari, a Hamas engineer considered the father of its drone program, who was assassinated in 2016, according to Al Jazeera.

⚡️Hamas publishes scenes of the "Al-Zawari" suicide drone that entered service and participated in the crossing of the troops into occupied territories pic.twitter.com/LQNlunhhUh — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 8, 2023

Patton Rogers said the Zouari is analogous to Switchblade and Lancet drones, but "far less technically sophisticated."

Guided only by a "fire and forget" GPS system, the drones can't make evasive moves in the face of air defense, he said.

Israel has an advanced air-defense system in the form of its Iron Dome, but this may have been occupied by the thousands of rockets fired overhead at the start of the attack, forming what Patton Rogers said was tantamount to a "smokescreen" for the drones to get through and strike strategic targets.

Their much lower trajectory also provides a challenge to Iron Dome, he said.

Both tactics are echoes of the kinds of drone tactics seen in Ukraine, where both sides have made extensive use of inexpensive, even jerry-rigged drones.

Experts on Western air defense systems are sounding the alarm, with Patton Rogers saying they are long overdue an anti-drone upgrade.

He's not alone.

Drone tech entrepreneur and former CIA intelligence chief Bernard Hudson wrote on X: "Are the fixed defenses of other Western powers any better protected against this threat?"

This video cannot yet be verified but it appears to be a Hamas drone dropping an explosive on the top of an Israeli border guard tower. Are the fixed defenses of other Western powers any better protected against this threat? https://t.co/cTjUtNZmvp — Bernard K Hudson (@BernardHudson18) October 7, 2023

